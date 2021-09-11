CADILLAC — Sept. 11, 2001 was a day many people remember vividly, even down to exactly where they were when they heard that a plane flew into the first World Trade Center building.
The horrific minutes, hours and days following that initial attack are no less vivid in the minds of many Americans, particularly those who were serving their country in the military or who would soon be serving their country.
Here in Cadillac, veterans who served in and around Afghanistan following the terrorist attacks have mixed thoughts on the 20th anniversary of the event and the subsequent war in Afghanistan.
“It’s hard for me to believe it’s been 20 years,” said Cadillac resident Matt Gibson, who in 1989 enlisted in the Navy and for 27 years afterward served either active duty or in the Reserves. “It’s still a touchy point. It was an eye-opener for all of us.”
Gibson’s service included multiple deployments to the Persian Gulf, where his duties included monitoring ships coming in and out of port. This job was critically important, considering that the year before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, an al-Qaeda group of suicide bombers exploded a small boat near the U.S.S. Cole as it was refueling in the Yemeni port of Aden.
According to the FBI, the blast ripped a 40-foot-wide hole near the waterline of the Cole, killing 17 American sailors and injuring many more.
At that time, Gibson was in the Reserves, which entails an alternating deployment of a year followed by a couple of months back home.
When the attacks on the World Trade Center occurred, Gibson was back in the states, and he remembers going to a local Radio Shack to buy an antenna for the television where he worked so he and his co-workers could see news coverage of the event.
“We were all thinking, ‘what the heck just happened?’” Gibson said. “How could this happen here on American soil?”
It wasn’t long before Gibson received a call telling him to get ready for deployment.
“I was told we could be leaving at any time,” said Gibson, who soon was deployed to Kuwait to secure the area following the attack.
Gibson said they never had any direct run-ins with al-Qaeda or the Taliban when he was deployed in the Gulf. He said most of their interactions were with the Iranians, who sometimes would posture aggressively by moving their ships toward the Americans.
“They would come close enough to us to where you are about to do something, then pull back,” said Gibson, who added that such incidents were nerve wracking because they’d be staring down the barrel of a 50-caliber naval gun and not be able to do anything about it.
During his time in the region, Gibson said they received daily briefings, during which it was common to hear about the deaths of Americans serving in Afghanistan, sometimes even before their parents were notified.
Over the years, Gibson said it seemed as thought people’s attitude about the war in Afghanistan changed, perhaps because not a lot of people knew the extent of what was happening there.
Gibson said people can debate whether or not we should have been Afghanistan in the first place, but he doesn’t think there’s much debate about the departure strategy not being ideal.
“You gotta get your people out first,” Gibson said.
Andrew Kimbel is a 2007 graduate of Cadillac High School. On Sept. 11, 2001, Kimbel, who now resides with his wife Ashley and daughter Zoe in Virginia, was a 12-year-old seventh-grade student at Mackinaw Trail.
While he found out about the attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania later that day, he recalled getting into a fight with another student on the playground. He remembered getting sent to the office.
While waiting to talk with the principal, Kimbel said he remembered a television was on in the office. Live footage of New York City was being broadcast. The city that never sleeps looked different. There was a lot of what appeared to be smoke billowing from buildings. Something was going on. Kimbel and the staff in the office, however, didn’t know exactly what.
Kimbel said he ended up staying at school the rest of the day. He didn’t recall if anything was said about the Sept. 11 attacks that day at school, but later that week it was discussed in classrooms. It wasn’t until he got home that Kimbel found out what had happened.
“The last time I had heard of the U.S. being attacked was 1941. So seeing something like this worried me a little,” Kimbel said.
He said he also remembered feeling angry.
Although no one in his immediate family was part of the Armed Services, Kimbel said he did have older cousins on both sides of the family who were part of the National Guard. He also said his uncle served during Vietnam and a great uncle was killed in Italy during World War II.
It was those connections to the military that became the catalyst for him to join the U.S. Marines. His senior year, however, is when he decided to join the Marines.
“A friend of mine who graduated a year before had joined the Marines. She was a band member and she came back to visit,” he said. “She visited the school, talked to me about the Marines and that sounded interesting. I was in the marching band and I thought I could join the Marine Corps Band.”
With that final inspiration, Kimbel said he joined the delayed entry program in fall 2006 for the Marines.
After he graduated in 2007, he entered the Marines. He eventually did two tours in Afghanistan. The first was from April 2009 until March 2010, while the second was shorter and from August 2013 until Christmas 2013. He said while many might not want to be deployed overseas, the military’s training makes you look forward to it.
“There is a mindset or conditioning to not be afraid and want to experience it,” he said. “I had no apprehension.”
While deployed his job was information technology. He worked 13-hour days, seven days a week, working on the servers for the air wing. He said those servers were integral in helping the Marines plan air missions and air support. That was his job, working on servers and making sure those things were accomplished.
To say it was monotonous would be an understatement. He did get a break for a couple of months when his staff sergeant offered the opportunity to do some base defense. During that time, Kimbel said he learned to fire new weapons, but mostly watched the perimeter of the base. The most excitement was when he worked the south gate at Camp Leatherneck in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, when he let convoys enter and exit the base.
He also said he worked with military members from the country of Bahrain, and most didn’t speak English. That meant he mostly sat in silence, staring out into the desert. Those who did speak English taught Kimbel and other Marines some Arabic.
With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks here, Kimbel said his first thought is that he hopes nothing happens and there isn’t another attack. Second, he thinks about how for two-thirds of his life the United States has been at war.
“There are people whose entire lives we have been at war. The most recent attack in Kabal. Some of those killed were babies or might not have even been born (when the Sept. 11 attacks happened),” he said. “Their entire life, we were at war. That is crazy to think about.”
As for how the Afghanistan War ended, Kimbel said it was disappointing. Kimbel also said the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan should have been done a long time ago. Kimbel left active duty in 2012.
Kimbel said several years ago, the belief was the locally trained Afghanistan army wouldn’t be able to hold back the Taliban if the United States left. If that was the belief then years ago, Kimbel said the United States should have left then.
“I felt we should have left earlier. It needed to happen, but it was poorly executed,” he said.
