Every May, mental health takes center stage and this year local organizations are hosting events and/or bringing attention to Mental Health Awareness Month.
Mental Health Awareness Month raises awareness of trauma and the impact it can have on the physical, emotional and mental well-being of children, families and communities. It was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in Americans’ lives and to celebrate recovery from mental illness.
For that reason, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health will be devoting time during May to promote different activities each week. “Look Around, Look Within” is this year’s theme for Mental Health Awareness Month to encourage everyone to consider how the world around them affects their mental health.
Events include mental health awareness walks, a series of seven virtual lunchtime webinars called Tools4Resilience, Mental Health First Aid classes, and community-based activities and sharing of resources and information, according to Northern Lakes CMH Community Provider Relations Specialist Cindy Petersen.
Tools4Resilience Virtual Education Series provides valuable insights and practical strategies for promoting mental health and self-care and is open to anyone interested in learning more about mental health issues and techniques for building resilience.
The series features webinars every Thursday and most Tuesdays throughout May from noon to 1 p.m. Register and receive links for the #Tools4Resilience virtual education series at Event Brite at https://bit.ly/3zCwTKA.
Although the adult class for the Mental Health First Aid Training already happened, a youth class is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 24 at the Northern Lakes CMH Cadillac Office, 527 Cobb St. Participants will learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among youth.
The cost per course is $50 and includes lunch, snacks and a valuable training manual. The public is invited to register using this link, https://bit.ly/3L5elaV.
Northern Lakes CMH staff from each of its four offices will lead Walks For Mental Health Awareness simultaneously in four cities, in Cadillac, Grayling, Houghton Lake and Traverse City from noon to 1 p.m. on May 24.
During May, District Health Department No. 10 is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month working to bring attention to the work of its Reduce Stigma Action Team and the Northwest Community Health Innovation Region Behavioral Health Initiative. The Reduce Stigma Action Team recently concluded a survey across 10 counties within the Northwest CHIR to assess the status of the stigma that surrounds mental illness. One of the findings from the study is that 60% of respondents said that they feel unsafe telling others about a mental illness.
The results of this survey will inform future public awareness campaigns to reduce stigma, as well as anti-stigma training for various populations.
For more information about the Reduce Stigma Action Team, visit northernmichiganchir.org/northwest-chir/behavioral-health-initiative/stigma-mental-illness. For more information about the Northwest CHIR’s Behavioral Health Initiative, visit northernmichiganchir.org/northwest-chir/behavioral-health-initiative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.