LAKE CITY - As part of Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) are sponsoring a landing blitz on Friday, July 9. The landing blitz will take place around Lake Missaukee and run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trained volunteers will have booths set up at the Missaukee County Park and the Green Road public boat launch. They will be handing out educational flyers and brochures, as well as towels, fishing bobbers, keychains and other items to promote their Clean, Drain, Dry message. There will also be a mobile boat wash at the public boat launch.
"Everyone has a part to play in helping prevent the spread of invasive species," said Kevin Walters, an aquatic biologist with EGLE said in a press release on June 23. "Education is key to protecting Michigan's incredible natural resources."
In an effort to raise awareness about to importance of preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS), Walters said EGLE has partnered with the DNR, Agriculture and Rural Development, and other local organizations to put on over 60 landing blitzes around the state, including Friday's event.
While each event may have a different approach, North Country CISMA outreach coordinator Emma Costantino said the message is the same: Clean, Drain, Dry.
With the help of trained volunteers, Mimi Zwolak, chair of the Lake Missaukee Improvement Board, said they will be going around and speaking to boaters about preventing the spread of AIS and complying with the state’s new boating law that took into effect in March 2019.
Under state law, Zwolak said boaters must:
• Clean/wash their boats and equipment by removing all plants, debris and mud before leaving the lake
• Remove all drain plugs and drain all water from bilges, ballast tanks and live wells
• Completely dry the boat and equipment with a towel or allow it to air dry.
• Dispose of unused bait in the trash
While this process is relatively easy, not everyone is aware of it or choose not to do it. Walters expressed the importance of this process and encouraged boaters to complete it even if they don’t see anything on their boats.
“Even though you don’t see anything, that water may still harbor something,‘ Walters said.
With several organizations helping to put on this landing blitz, everyone is hoping boaters will come out and learn more about what they can do to protect Lake Missaukee and other bodies of water in Michigan.
“We hope a lot of people come to speak with us,‘ Costantino said.
