Local agencies reflect on the summer tourism season

REED CITY — The communities of northern Michigan often rely on summer tourism to stay afloat. After the dark days of COVID-19, local chambers and bureaus spent this season trying to bounce back.
Visitors typically travel to the north from downstate, looking for a brief getaway to the lakes, campsites and resorts found in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties. As these areas continue to emerge out of the pandemic, some are seeing an instant return to tourism, while others are just looking to put the pieces back together.
In Reed City, recreation has always been a big draw for tourists, but Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Alanna McBee believes it’s the increasing number of downtown businesses and weekend events that inspired more visitation this summer.
“The community is finding out, and I think that they’re coming up here to see what our little town has to offer,” she said. “We’ve had quite a few fun events happen this summer, like the Crossroads festival, we had the market for some time, and I think there’s just been a lot to do, and that attracts more people.”
Pandemic shutdowns and restrictions made it difficult for Reed City restaurants and small businesses to function, but since its calming, McBee said tourism has returned even greater than before.
A successful tourism season does depend on out-of-towners’ willingness to visit. But if it weren’t for the community’s involvement, she said event attendance wouldn’t have been as strong.
“We have had tremendous support, even last year, the support of the community at all of the chamber events,” she said. “All of the other events that other businesses and organizations have held have just been swamped with a number of people from the community and outside the community, so I think that we are definitely thriving now.”
Gathering a sufficient number of volunteers was a struggle shared by many boards and event organizers in Cadillac and surrounding areas, yet Reed City remained untouched by this conflict. McBee said the city is a tight-knit community, made up of active business owners and longtime residents whose dedication to seeing their hometown grow was demonstrated through their willingness to help out.
A chamber-led Halloween Block Party is already in the works for October, and McBee said the response from the community was immediate.
“We’ve had multiple organizations already reach out to us, we’ve had teenagers from the high school that need volunteer hours, all of that,” she said. “So I think everyone’s very willing to help out here in our town, because we have that close bond.”
Lake City is still finding its footing when it comes to post-pandemic tourism, and Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said it’s mostly due to a lack of support for events. Members of the public, whether they be Lake City residents or visitors, may not always know what it takes for an organization to host an event. Kaminski said it takes funding and volunteers, both of which are difficult to secure when inflation is holding people back.
“They’re going to be here this weekend for the cow camp, so hopefully they’ll come back for the Festival of the Pines in two weeks. And hopefully in February, some of them will come back for the winter fest that we plan on having,” she said. “But with the way the economy is and the price of fuel, I hate to say it, I think it’s slowing a lot of people down, I really do.”
Summer visitation wasn’t poor by any means, Kaminski said. The city’s major seasonal events all had strong turnouts, and more people are traveling to the area, but tourism numbers haven’t surpassed what they were pre-pandemic.
After the Sanford Dam break, Kaminski saw an increase in visitors from the Midland, Bay City and Saginaw area who were looking to enjoy the Lake Missaukee scenery or make use of the campground. She said foot traffic is returning, but the chamber’s focus now is getting back to normal, and continuing to support Lake City business owners by pulling in more tourists before numbers start to dwindle.
“I think we as a chamber need to…draw people to Lake City; what’s going to draw people to Lake City?” she said. “Lake City is this beautiful town, you know, the lake is great, it’s ranked one of the top 25 lakes in the state, so why don’t people want to come here? We’ve got to get people to come here.”
Kaminski and her fellow chamber staff have made a few additions to this year’s Festival of the Pines, and she’s hoping for a healthy attendance. In the months ahead, she’ll be focusing on the chamber banquet and marketing all that Lake City has to offer.
Cadillac’s return to summer tourism has been a productive one, according to Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kathy Morin. The ability to work from home is a side effect of the pandemic that has been a benefit to the city’s lodging properties. Morin said the bureau received feedback from local dwellings citing an increase in midweek guests who are either working and vacationing, or visiting for corporate travel. On the flip side, she said the workforce’s newfound preference for technology has led to a decrease in on-site business meetings.
“With so many businesses and organizations looking towards Zoom conferences instead of spending the time and financial resources to gather, that might take a while to recover,” Morin said. “However, other events such as weddings, social events and family gatherings have surged to ‘make up’ for the time they had to be postponed.”
Like both Reed City and Lake City, Morin said Cadillac is seeing tourism return following the pandemic. While everyday life was put on pause, people fled to the outdoors to make the most of their socially-distant summers in 2020 and 2021. Now that travel has resumed, she said visitors are coming to Cadillac for recreational activities like biking, hiking, fishing, golfing, boating and hunting.
The city’s downtown also saw a resurgence this summer, Morin said, and each weekend brought a different event to the Cadillac Commons and market space, which also attracted a crowd. A relaunching of the social district by the city and bureau inspired more visitation as well.
“If you watch traffic coming in and out of town, especially on the weekends, it’s clear that we’re a popular destination,” Morin said. “Aside from our hotels filling up week after week, our campgrounds, lakes and rivers are bustling again this year at record levels with the influx of kayaks, bicycles and campers heading north to enjoy the Cadillac area.”
Looking ahead, Morin and her staff are preparing for the annual Cadillac Craft Beer Festival and the second round of the recently rebranded sidewalks sales, the Mitchell Street Market. She’s anticipating a full attendance.
