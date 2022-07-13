CADILLAC — Over the last 14 years, Sandy Wiltzer has been painting the walls of 13th Street Market and Restaurant.
Those who have paid a visit to 13th Street are likely familiar with Wiltzer’s paintings, which depict the natural scenery of northern Michigan. Flowers, tall grass, trucks barns and various woodland critters can be spotted in nearly every corner of the eatery.
Wiltzer was commissioned to paint 13th Street by the owner’s daughter, who was her neighbor and friend at the time. She’s been an artist all her life, and has conducted her work in Cadillac and its surrounding towns since 1997. Despite having made her mark, both literally and figuratively, in the community, she said most people don’t know that she’s the artist behind the mural.
“It’s funny, when I come in here and paint, I’ll hear them ask a waitress, ‘Who’s done all this painting?’” Wiltzer said. “And they’ll say, ‘Well, she’s actually right around the corner.’”
One of Wiltzer’s most recent additions to the space is an extension of her nature scenes into the 13th Street gift shop. As she was coming in and out to work, she said patrons were stopping in to greet her and share their excitement about finally meeting the mural’s creator.
“It’s just me,” Wiltzer said. “I hold the brush and the Lord takes care of the rest.”
When Wiltzer began her 13th Street project, she painted what’s known as the garden room, which can be found in the back, left-hand corner of the restaurant. Like most commissioned art works, Wiltzer said the 13th Street owners passed along a few basic descriptors to help her achieve their vision for the murals. Although it can be fun when a commissioner tells her to “just go for it,” Wiltzer said she likes to paint through the eyes of her commissioner, too, because everyone sees art differently.
Wiltzer’s work falls under the umbrella of decorative art, but it’s also served a functional purpose at 13th Street. Some years ago, the owners asked Wiltzer to camouflage an exposed pole, so she painted it to look like a birch tree. She said most people can’t tell and assume it’s a part of the mural.
During the mural planning phase, Wiltzer asked as many questions as possible to make sure her work reflected what the owners requested. For many years, the room depicted an English garden, but the mural was recently updated to display a more country-style environment. The theme for the garden room didn’t come from Wiltzer’s own mind, but she still sees a piece of herself in the mural, because it shows a setting she enjoys.
“If I can’t get out to a garden myself, I can come in here and see the garden,” she said. “If I hadn’t seen a cardinal that day, I could come in here and see one in a garden, so I just find peace in it.”
Having spent so many years working on 13th Street’s walls, Wiltzer said its owners and employees have become like family to her. She said the restaurant itself has a family-friendly atmosphere, and she tries to contribute to that feeling with her paintings, because it’s often the first thing patrons notice.
“It’s not an uptight restaurant, you know, it’s just a family restaurant,” she said. “I think the people that come in here appreciate that it’s not just a blank wall to look at, because it tells a story; the walls tell a story.”
Being an artist is all that Wiltzer has ever known. Growing up, she said she loved to draw, and always assumed she’d continue with that medium. But as she explored other artistic avenues, she landed on acrylic paint, because it’s user-friendly, and safe for kids to use.
Wiltzer said she’s been blessed with the opportunity to pursue art for a living through teaching at her home studio in Marion. She and her family moved to Indianapolis for about three years before returning to Michigan. While there, she took a few art classes for fun, and her instructor suggested she pursue teaching when she moves back to her home state. At the time, Wiltzer said she laughed it off and told her instructor she could never teach. But now, 30 years later, it’s become a career she loves.
“It’s really been interesting through those years to see the ebb and flow of students, and this kind of art in general take off,” she said.
Along with private classes, Wiltzer also teaches group classes for gatherings like bachelorette parties, or various community events. In the basement of her home studio Wiltzer has developed an additional business venture, a gift shop called Brushed Blessings, where she sells her work. Her time with the 13th Street mural isn’t over yet, as there are still a few blank walls and possibilities for updates. She said “God willing,” she’ll keep returning to the restaurant to paint.
