Local author writing book to mark Cadillac’s sesquicentennial

Cadillac’s sesquicentennial is soon approaching in 2022, and local author Richard Shults is writing a book about the city’s history to commemorate this anniversary.
Shults is recognized as a docent by the Cadillac Historical Society, and this book is not his first book about Cadillac’s past. Last year he published “The Theaters and Opera Houses of Cadillac, Michigan‘ which details the history of Cadillac’s entertainment industry from the 1870s to the present day. Now he is taking on an even greater challenge as he researches and writes a comprehensive history of the Cadillac area.
Shults said that Cadillac was originally the site of temporary camps, not a permanent settlement. The area was only visited by tribespeople and traders as they made their way to other destinations. The Ojibwa, the Ottawa, and the Potawatomi were three indigenous tribes in the area. Together they formed a coalition known as the “Council of the Three Fires." Shults says that these tribes did not have definitive borders. However, the Council established approximate borderlands and formed the basis for good relations between the tribes.
The Ojibwa, also referred to as the Chippewa, lived the farthest north. Their territory extended into the Upper Peninsula as well. The Ottawa tended to live north of the Cadillac area and their descendants live to this day in the Traverse City area. The Potawatomi tribe lived south of the other tribes in the Council, and their territory overlapped with current day Cadillac.
Cadillac was founded in 1872 as the village of Clam Lake. The village was designated as a city in 1877 and eventually became the county seat in 1882. During these decades the area was transformed by the lumber industry and the arrival of lumber barons such as George Mitchell. Shults said that Mitchell was instrumental in making decisions about developments in the Cadillac area that we can still see to this day. For example, Mitchell is responsible for persuading railroad companies to lay track around the east side of Lake Cadillac near the city’s sawmills instead of laying track between the lakes as was originally planned.
Most lumber during that era was harvested near large bodies of water that allowed for easy transportation. Horse teams didn’t haul logs for long distances, and the lakes made it easier for lumber to be harvested from a much larger area. Lumberjacks floated logs from Big Clam Lake to Little Clam lake via a canal excavated where a small river had been before. These lakes would later be renamed Lake Mitchell and Lake Cadillac, respectively. Logs were floated with the help of westerly winds to the railroad and sawmills positioned at the east end of Lake Cadillac.
Common wisdom is that much of the lumber in the Cadillac area was sent to rebuild Chicago after the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, but Shults does not entirely agree. He said that 1871 was a dry year in general. That same year Michigan experienced a number of simultaneous forest fires. These fires devastated several Michigan towns, and collectively they have been dubbed “The Great Michigan Fire." Lumber from the Cadillac area went to rebuild charred Michigan cities such as Manistee, Alpena, Port Huron, and Holland. Shults said that part of Cadillac’s success in the lumber industry can be attributed to skyrocketing lumber prices as a result of these widespread reconstruction efforts.
The “lumber boom" lasted only a couple decades for Cadillac. By the 1890s, Cadillac was transitioning away from lumber harvesting toward processing. After decades of harvest Cadillac’s lumber resources were becoming depleted, and lumber barons began moving farther north in search of forest. However, Cadillac still had the infrastructure for processing lumber, and lumber continued to arrive in Cadillac via the railroad for milling. Shults said that Cadillac also had a number of factories for producing other sellable goods, including a handle factory, a shingle factory, and St. Johns Table Company in later years.
Cadillac’s economy continued to change as the decades came and went. With the advent of automobiles, Cadillac’s factories began churning out auto parts, and the city’s manufacturing jobs likely peaked during America’s involvement in the World Wars, according to Shults. After the 1950s, the city never regained the same economic prowess it had enjoyed in the past. Shults attributes this to a number of different factors, including automation and an increasingly competitive globalized economy. While Cadillac is still home to several factories, it has also evolved to accommodate service and tourist industries. The area’s hospitality and recreational opportunities continue to attract legions of skiers, snowmobilers, hunters, boaters, and anglers each year.
As Cadillac’s sesquicentennial approaches, keep an eye out for more details about Shults’ upcoming book. If you are interested in learning more about the early history of Cadillac and can’t wait until 2022, Shults has some reading suggestions for you in the meantime. He suggests “History of Wexford County" by John Wheeler, and “The View from Courthouse Hill" by Judge William Peterson. While Peterson’s book is no longer in print, Shults says the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library has copies available for your perusal.