Local baker can't wait to slice bread for people

REED CITY — Ten months after opening, White Stone Bakery is one step closer to becoming a fully operational bakery.
Since opening in October of 2019, the White Stone Bakery in Reed City has undergone some cosmetic changes like a new coat of paint, a new sign and a couple of new layouts. But the biggest thing yet to come is for owner Michelle Sines to be able to bake in the bakery.
When she opened in October, Sines said she had hoped to have a lot of the paperwork done and be able to start baking in her bakery soon after opening. Sines has been operating under a cottage food license that allows her to bake at home and prepackage all of her baked goods.
"I will admit things have gone a lot slower than I had originally wanted," she said. "Believe me, if I could do it all right now, I would. But that just isn't how everything panned out."
But the application that would allow Sines to become a fully operational bakery is in the mail and awaiting review by the health department.
Sines said the health department has 30 days to respond to her but she said it might take a little longer with everything being backed up from COVID-19.
"They are backed up, I know that," she said. "So, now all we can do is wait."
However, playing the waiting game has not slowed down the progress of the bakery or the ever-evolving plans Sines has for it.
"There is so much I want to do," Sines said. "I can't wait to be able to serve ice cream and not have to prepackage everything."
On top of serving ice cream, Sines hopes to hold more events for the community, serve coffee and have a make-your-own doughnut bar.
"I mean how cool will that be? You can come in and pick an ice cream or a custard to go on top, a drizzle of some kind and a topping like granola or a cereal," She said.
Currently, Sines spends her nights and mornings preparing for the next days menu which usually includes fresh breads, cinnamon rolls, muffins, cookies and bagels.
White Stone Bakery has also been able to put out a few special orders over the last few months and Sines said that has been making ends meet.
"I do probably two or three special orders a week," she said. "They can be anything from a large order of cinnamon rolls to a wedding cake. (...) It honestly has been helping quite a bit while I am waiting on the license."
While White Stone Bakery awaits its licensure, people can come in for daily made Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.