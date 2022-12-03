CADILLAC — Melissa Sparks has a pretty good idea what types of sweets people in the Cadillac area like to eat — and when.
Sparks, who runs the bakery at Family Fare in Cadillac, through trial and error has figured out what items sell best at various times of the year.
While some items are big sellers year round — such as chocolate chunk cookies and peanut butter chocolate dipped cookies — others have a more seasonal appeal.
Store Manager Janice Green said there’s almost always something on the shelves that is themed around a holiday. It starts in February with Valentine’s Day, followed by Easter and Independence Day. Patriotic-themed decorations persist through the summer until about Labor Day. Shortly after that, the holidays begin in earnest with Halloween, followed in quick succession by Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.
Cookies are a big draw during Halloween. Thanksgiving is all about pumpkin pie. For Christmas, Sparks said muffins and sweet bread are some of the top sellers, in addition to do-it-yourself cookie decorating kits.
Another popular holiday item are “cookie cakes,” which are cookies the size of a pie. Sparks said people often cut the cookies like a pie and eat them piece by piece. Cookie cakes are popular during the major holidays but sales tend to taper off in between, she said.
To decorate the cookies, which are pre-baked at another location and then shipped to the store, Sparks said there are templates they can follow but she usually creates designs herself using frosting colors associated with the holidays.
As a finishing touch on the cookie cakes, Sparks said they use “pop tops,” which are inedible holiday-themed decorations — such as a Santa Claus with his beard filled in with white frosting, for instance. Family Fare has a pop top for all the holidays.
While the store still had some Thanksgiving-themed cookies in the bakery at press time, Sparks said they were gearing up to make their first batch of Christmas cookies.
