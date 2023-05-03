Local Boy Scout Troop 125 honors seven Eagle Scouts

CADILLAC — Boy Scouts of America Troop 125 of Cadillac recently honored seven area seniors who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
The group was honored during the troop’s quarterly Court of Honor at the Cadillac United Methodist Church Monday, May 1, and it was the culmination of a journey that started in 2011 for the seven scouts as members of the Cub Scouts. The seven scouts included home school student George Dryer, Cadillac students Will Gullekson, Johnathon VanDrie, Cole Mortenson, Jarek Liptak and Corbin Eaton, and Lake City student Joseph Gandolphi.
Along the journey, the seven scouts worked their way through seven ranks, 13 required Eagle Scout Merit Badges, 13 plus elective merit badges and finalizing their Eagle Projects. The seven ranks have varying requirements, from community service hours to troop leadership positions. They also include camping and hiking requirements and mentoring.
There are more than 150 Scout merit badges to choose from, but only 13 are required for the rank of Eagle Scout. These 13 merit badges require extensive engagement with the local community, state and national government, finances, family life, first aid, cooking, hiking, five, 10, 15 and 20 miles, or swimming or biking, environment, camping, sustainability and communication.
These seven graduating Eagle Scouts built more than 600 feet of split rail fence and eight benches for Veterans Serving Veterans Park, cleared a trail and built a trailhead at Forest View Elementary, built a pavilion at the Falmouth Dam, built picnic tables for the pavilion at Cadillac Pathway and performed trail maintenance with benches at the Carl T Johnson Preserve.
