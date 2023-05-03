Local Boy Scout Troop 125 honors seven Eagle Scouts

From left to right, Rick Liptak, George Dryer, Will Gullekson, Johnathon VanDrie, Cole Mortenson, Jarek Liptak, Corbin Eaton and Jeff Bellaire pose for a picture these scouts were honored for earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Seven scouts in total from Troop 125 earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Not present for the photo was Joseph Gandolphi.