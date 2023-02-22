LAKE CITY — Walk a mile in their shoes.
That was what Lake City Needful Items Owner Julie Neumann sought to do when she pitched a tent up outside her business. For three days and nights, Neumann lived in the tent to see what it was like to be homeless and raise awareness about the issue.
“I wanted to experience what it was like for them,” she said. “You don’t know what somebody’s going through until you walk a mile in their shoes. Now, I got a better understanding of what they need and what their struggles are.”
Neumann has spent the last several months obtaining donations to help the homeless population survive in the winter. Having spoken to many of them, Neumann said she felt it was something she had to do to broaden her understanding of their situations.
“I’ve never experienced what it was like to be homeless in the winter and until I could fully understand what they were talking about and telling me, I thought I needed to do it,” she said.
In the tent, Neumann only had a heater, a cot, a small table, and a few blankets. Some food was provided to her by friends and family.
During her first night, Neumann said her heater struggled to stay on and the temperature inside her tent dropped to 31 degrees.
“I wasn’t expecting it to be that cold,” she said. “I really wasn’t.”
Some of the challenges Neumann said she dealt with were not being able to shower and loneliness. She also heard some judgmental comments from bypassers.
“When I was sitting there without the sign on my tent, I got a couple of comments and a couple of looks that weren’t very nice,” she said “I think people judge too quickly.”
From her experience, Neumann said she realized the big thing homeless individuals need is tarps to help them stay warm in the winter.
Moving forward, Neumann said her goal is to continue assisting the homeless by collecting monetary donations and items like heaters, propane and kerosene fuel. Her long-term goal is to purchase some property where they can stay and arrange for transportation to help them get around.
Though she may not be going back into the tent anytime soon, Neumann said she hopes others can also learn from her experience and encourage them to help.
“If everybody would just be kind, this world would be a better place,” she said. “Kindness is contagious.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.