Local businesses cautious about signing up for payroll tax deferment program

CADILLAC — Area employers still have a lot of questions about the payroll tax deferment program that went into effect Tuesday.
Enactment of the deferment program was one of two executive orders issued by President Donald Trump last month; the other order extended unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.
As part of the order, participating businesses are allowed to come to an agreement with an employee to defer a portion of payroll taxes that normally would go toward funding Social Security.
Trump said the employee portion of the payroll tax would be deferred from Aug. 1 through the end of the year. The move would not directly aid unemployed workers, who do not pay the tax when they are jobless, and employees would need to repay the federal government eventually without an act of Congress.
In essence, the deferral is an interest-free loan that would have to be repaid.
In this area, business owners expressed a level of uncertainty and confusion regarding the new program.
"Honestly, it's very difficult to keep up with the changes that the state and federal government are making," said Cainen Gilde, owner of Lakeside Ace Hardware in Cadillac. "Not sure I fully understand all of the details with the payroll program."
Mike Blackmer, owner and operator of several businesses in Cadillac, including the Lake Cadillac Resort, and the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, said he too is somewhat in the dark about how the new program works.
For one thing, Blackmer said the company that provides the accounting software he uses has informed him that they have not been given guidance from the federal government on how to implement the program.
Blackmer said another strike against it is that employees (although employers ultimately will be responsible for this), will have to pay the deferred taxes back next year.
"At this time we're not going to do it," Blackmer said. "If an employee expresses interest in the program, we'll deal with that if it arises."
