REED CITY — Nonprofit organization for Michigan Veterans, Tight Lines for Troops, recently received a donation coordinated by two Reed City business owners.
Ashton General Store owner Dan Goodman and owner of Sunny's Sports Bar and Grill, Jesse Kailing, have partnered up to host an annual golf outing for area organizations, and Tight Lines for Troops was their group of choice this year.
The outing took place at Marquette Trails Golf Course in Baldwin in early September. Funding for Tight Lines came from golfer contributions to a 50/50 raffle, and the winner, local veteran Brian Rasmussen, donated a total of $1,300 to the organization.
Tight Lines for Troops provides a free fishing tournament to all Michigan residents, regardless of era. The goal of the tournament is to help veterans foster relationships with one another, share their experiences and enjoy the outdoors.
Kailing started the outing as a way to spark some light-hearted competition with another bar in the area, but once Goodman became involved, the event became a bar vs store golf game. At first, Kailing said the teams would play for a trophy that was passed off to the new champion each year, but after some time, he thought it would me worthwhile to put a cause behind the event.
This year they had about 64 golfers broken up into 16 teams, all of whom were playing and purchasing 50/50 tickets for Tight Lines.
"It went beyond our expectation," Kailing said. "We thought we'd be able to give a couple $100 back to Tight Lines, and it ended up being somewhere around $1,300, and that's way more than what we thought we were going to do."
Goodman and Kailing do their best to make sure those in attendance at the game are supports of their businesses and their chosen organization. The idea to donate to Tight Lines came from Ashton's General Store and Sunny's Sports Bar and Grill customers Jamie and Sheri Edstrom.
The Edstroms have been volunteers of Tight Lines for several years, and suggested it to Goodman and Kailing because they appreciate its mission.
"It's great to see them veterans out, taking them out, taking them fishing and getting them good meal and everything," Jamie said. "It's just a great way to give back to the community."
Veterans have given so much to their country, Jamie said, and it's important that they continue to see funding come in to provide the tournament and give veterans something to look forward to.
