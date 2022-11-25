CADILLAC — Holiday shopping begins where Thanksgiving ends, and Cadillac‘s small businesses are gearing up for what they hope is a busy season.
While Black Friday is all about the rush for doorbuster deals, Small Business Saturday is a day for locals to put their dollars back into the community.
Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Beth Miller said the bounce back from COVID has been slow going with rising inflation, supply chain holdup and a shortage of employees, but businesses are ready to bring in foot traffic this weekend.
The chamber is encouraging shoppers to visit every downtown storefront with a shop small checklist and wishlist. Both cards have been dropped off at a number of downtown businesses and can be used to track shopper’ stops and curate a list of the local goods they’d like for Christmas.
Those who spend $10 or more in-store will have that spot checked off on their card. Customers who receive a check from at least five stores can turn their card in to the chamber and be entered into a raffle for a gift basket made up of donated items from each participating business.
Some store owners have planned a few activities and giveaways of their own to inspire local shopping.
Mäkse Boutique Co-owner Kristen Tacoma said she and business partner Bonnie Knopf will be hosting a live performance by Raylin Vance from noon to 2 p.m. Mimosas and other light refreshments will be served all day.
Mäkse’s first 10 customers of the day will automatically win a free gift, but those who make it in a bit later can randomly select a deal at checkout.
Tacoma said Mäkse was at its busiest during COVID-19, mainly because the majority of northern Michigan had remained open while retailers downstate were closed. She and Knopf saw a flood of patrons from all across the region.
Now that the city has returned to status quo, the store’s numbers are back to where they were pre-COVID, and Tacoma is looking forward to welcoming visitors new and old.
When people spend their money locally, Tacoma said they’re spending to support their community, which can’t always be said for big box stores.
“It means a lot to us,” she said. “We try to remember everybody that comes in here, and we try to then go out and spend our money locally.”
It’s only been a week since David Klein moved his store Threads North onto the downtown strip, but he’s all set up and ready to cater to the public. He’s had a steady stream of visitors thus far and is anticipating a solid turnout on Saturday.
“I’ve been a lot busier than I thought I was going to be already,” he said. “I assumed with little to no advertising that it would take a while, but word got out pretty quickly.”
Threads North specializes in outdoor clothing and accessory items. In a city that can support year-round recreation, Klein’s goal is to fulfill a community need that’s yet to be met. In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Klein will have a drawing for a red fleece blanket.
Emmi’s Closet Owner Dorri Dodson said she’s excited to see the smiling faces of her customers and to give away some goodies through the day.
Miller said the chamber is extending its shop small campaign by promoting late night Thursdays at its local businesses. All participating locations will be open until 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. The extended hours are designed to draw additional patrons into stores with weekly events and activities.
Dodson has already been offering extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays to give the after work crowd a chance to shop and unwind after a long day. But she’s still eager to participate in the late night themes the chamber has organized.
“It’s been very helpful, especially to the people that work full time,” she said. “I think it’s gonna be fun, and we’re definitely trying to promote it as much as we can.”
Miller said it’s been encouraging to see the bond that’s formed among Cadillac’s downtown businesses. She said owners are in constant communication to provide support for one another and make sure customers are finding what they need at the local level.
Whether customers stop in to shop or not, Miller said they’ll still be able to enjoy each storefront’s holiday decoration displays and get into the spirit of the season.
