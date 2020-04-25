CADILLAC — With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recent announcement allowing some businesses to start opening back up, local businesses are both exciting and hesitant to start dealing with customers again.
With numbers reaching nearly 3,100 deaths in Michigan, Whitmer lengthened her stay-at-home order on Friday through May 15, while lifting restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating during the coronavirus pandemic.
Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.
The measure immediately replaces one that was scheduled to expire on April 30.
Horizon Books Manager Teressa Arn said this ease on the executive order gives those who were still making deliveries for their business feel a little more at ease.
"It makes me feel a little more legit and less like I'm running some shady backdoor business," she said.
But it is not all good feelings from local businesses.
"It is a little scary, opening back up," Arn said. "There are still a lot of unknowns with this thing and that makes opening back up a little scarier."
Though Arn supports how Whitmer has handled the COVID-19 situation so far, she said safety still needs to be a top priority no matter what.
"The biggest concern needs to be safety and educating businesses and the customers on what needs to be done to stay safe as things continue to open back up," she said. "I would hate to see us do anything prematurely and (COVID-19) spike back up again."
To keep people safe, it is now required, rather than encouraged, to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores if people can medically tolerate it. Whitmer also said she supports businesses turning customers away for not wearing masks during her speech on Friday.
"It is a catch-22 right now," said Arn. "Do you want to tell people they can't come to your store without a mask and turn away business right now? No. But you also have to keep yourself and your staff healthy."
One Cadillac business owner, Thaddaeus Gommesen, who owns Toy Town, said he is not pleased with how the governor has handled businesses amid COVID-19.
"This is literally killing small businesses," he said. "You can't treat this like a one size fits all. If you treat Cadillac like you treat Detroit or Grand Rapids, you are going to kill what small businesses there are in the smaller towns."
Since the governor announced the mandatory closures, Gommesen said he has been operating as much as he can with making deliveries, online orders and curbside pickup.
"I don't need permission to do what I've already been doing to keep my business alive during this," he said.
But, whether the shops are for or against how Whitmer has handled businesses, both Arn and Gommesen said it is going to take time to recover from the closures.
"We are going to be feeling this for a while," Gommesen said. "We missed one of our biggest seasons during spring break and are going to miss our summer boom during the car show now that that is canceled."
"We are only going to be able to be open for limited hours right now on Mondays and Thursdays," Arn said. "With the economic crisis this has caused, I think people are going to be hesitant to get out and spend money right now. The business just isn't going to be there to open back up full time for a while."
In light of knowing it will be some time before she is able to see whatever the new normal is after COVID-19 and the effects of the executive order, Arn said she is just taking it day by day.
"I hope we will get back to the normalcy soon, whatever that looks like," she said. "But in the meantime, I am just going with the flow, taking it day by day and hoping for the best. Because that is all you really can do."
The American Press Association contributed to this story
