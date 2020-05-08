Local cases continue holding steady

CADILLAC — Wexford County has its 10th confirmed COVID-19 case according to District Health Department No. 10. The state has not confirmed the tenth case. There is sometimes a discrepency between what the local department and what the state Department of Health and Human Services report due to the departments accessing the information at different times of the day.
Other local counties did not see an increase, though the state's number of cases reached 45,646 and deaths reached 4,343 on Thursday, a 93-death increase over the number reported Wednesday.
Missaukee County's number of probable cases dropped from seven to six. Probable cases have not been confirmed by a COVID-19 test.
During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state was in the "flattening" phase of the pandemic. In a press release, Whitmer's administration described the "flattening" phase as "The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health-system's capacity is sufficient for current needs."
The governor announced that the manufacturing industry would get back to work on May 11, though the governor extended the "stay home" order—described now as "safer at home"—to May 28.
Businesses that re-open will have to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms, as well as take social distancing and disinfecting precautions. "All businesses in the state—including manufacturers—must require masks to be worn when workers cannot consistently maintain six feet of separation from others, and consider face shields for those who cannot consistently maintain three feet of separation from other workers," Whitmer's administration said in a news release.
Wexford County
Confirmed: 10
Probable; 6
Contact Tracing: 30
Dead: 2
Lake County
Confirmed: 2
Probable: 1
Contact Tracing: 6
Dead: 0
Missaukee County
Confirmed: 16
Probable: 6
Contact Tracing: 4
Dead: 1
Osceola County
Confirmed: 8
Probable: unknown
Contact Tracing: unknown
Dead: 0
Recovered: 3
