Local cases holding steady

CADILLAC — Michigan added more than a thousand new COVID-19 cases, according to Tuesday's daily announcement. None of those cases were in the Cadillac News coverage area. Wexford County is holding steady at nine cases; Missaukee has 15, Lake has two and Osceola has eight.
However, one of those eight cases in Osceola County is believed to have recovered, according to data reported by Central Michigan District Health Department.
This weekend, Michigan put the statewide number of recoveries at 8,342, defined as people who are still alive 30 days after symptoms first appeared.
Michigan had 1,052 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday—the cases are confirmed via tests that look for the presence of SARS-COV-2, the novel coronavirus—and another 160 new deaths, which includes 40 deaths that were identified using a review of Vital Statistics.
Tuesday's new cases brings the overall statewide tally of COVID-19 cases to 39,262 and the number of people who have died to 3,567.
District Health Department No. 10, which has oversight in 10 northern Michigan counties, including Wexford, Missaukee and Lake, recently expanded the information that is publicly available on the COVID-19 outbreak within its jurisdiction.
There were no new probable cases on Tuesday.
However, there are additional local people, compared to Monday, who are being monitored by the health department through contract tracing, to see if they develop COVID-19 symptoms. On Tuesday, there were 30 people being actively monitored in Wexford County compared to 28 on Monday. There were no new monitorings in Missaukee or Lake Counties, where the numbers were six and two, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.