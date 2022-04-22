CADILLAC — In the past few years, the state of Michigan has seen an uptick in recycling rates according to an analysis released Monday.
As we celebrate Earth Day, some local recycling centers are seeing slightly more activity.
“For sure, more and more people do recycle because they recognize it’s something that is very doable,” Rita Meech, co-owner of the Ms. Green Shredding and Recycling Center in Wexford County, said.
“More and more people are willing to recycle because they recognize that it’s beneficial not only to the environment but to the economy.”
In recent years, Meech said her center has seen more cardboard, which she attributes to people shipping more items.
At the LeRoy Recycling Program, manager Brian Cool said they’ve also seen more recyclable materials coming in such as cardboard, paper, Styrofoam, and glass.
“I guess I’d have to say I’ve seen that slight increase right across the board,” Cool said.
While some centers couldn’t pinpoint a reason for the uptick in recycling, others credited changes they’ve made to their operations for the increase.
“(There’s been) a mild increase over time, especially as we’ve found ways to be more efficient here,” Missaukee County Recycling Center employee Brandon Richardson said. “I think a lot of it is people getting a good impression and telling other people that it’s a good place to go to.”
At the Missaukee County Recycling Center, Richardson said they’ve made changes to their workforce, how they operate, and their overall plan of attack. Recently, Richardson said they began accepting electronics and offering to pick up certain materials for people and businesses.
“They’re happy to hear about it,” Richardson said. “A lot of them are people who have been asking for months if we will take them and all we’ve been able to say is we will. Now that we can, they definitely bring them in.”
For many centers, they depend on word of mouth to bring in more people. At the recycling center in Osceola County, President Dave Lucey said they work with the local conservation districts and other organizations.
Lucey also said they participate in the conservation district’s annual household hazardous waste and tire recycling events to spread the word about the center.
By working with different places, Lucey said his center has been steady over the years.
“We’ve been fairly consistent the past few years,” Lucey said. “The people that tend to recycle tend to do it regularly.”
Along with working with others, Meech said her center has started offering a shredding service. By the end of the summer, Meech said they hope to begin upcycling glass for landscaping purposes.
“We’re trying for a grant from EGLE (the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) to help us purchase a piece of equipment that does this,” Meech said.
When recycling helps reduce waste in landfills and protects our planet, Meech said the benefits go beyond environmental ones.
Like many local recycling centers, Meech said her center distributes its recycled material to companies across the state. With these materials, she said these companies can manufacture products and depend on recycling centers to keep up with demand.
“People don’t realize that every bit of toilet paper, paper towel, Kleenex, those are all recycled paper,” Meech said. “Every bit of those products are recycled and they (the companies) depend on recycling facilities for that paper.”
In Osceola, Lucey said they’re seeing the value of cardboard and plastics going up, potentially due to higher demand and supply chain issues.
By using these recycled materials, Cool said it also benefits the economy by making certain products cheaper to make.
“It cuts down on the resources that you have to mine out of the ground and makes it cheaper to manufacture certain things,” Cool said.
With recycling rates slightly increasing, many recycling centers said they need to continue to get the word out about their operations to attract more people.
“I think most of it is we need to have more people hear about it,” Richardson said. “Because I think a lot of people just don’t think about it. So, I think spreading the word about the place would help a lot.”
Another thing some centers said they need to consider is making recycling more convenient by adjusting their operation hours.
“People don’t always have time to take stuff to the recycling center,” Lucey said.
In Missaukee, Richardson said increasing their workforce may be the key for their recycling center.
“I think as we expand more and have more employees that can work more often, we might be able to be open more days,” Richardson said. “We’re only open two days a week most of the year until some of the summer. But being open more than that would definitely be helpful.”
There are also some adjustments recycling centers believe need to be made on a national scale. At the recycling center in Osceola County, Lucey said there are some plastics they can’t take because there aren’t any companies who will reuse them.
Without a place to send them to, Lucey said they end up throwing them out.
“If you can’t recycle them, why have them in the stores,” Lucey said “A lot of times, certain things can’t be recycled. Just because it has a circle arrows symbol, it can’t always be recycled.”
As the push to increase recycling in the state continues, many centers say it’s all about educating people about where they can go and the benefits of doing so. This Sunday, Meech said her center will be involved in Cadillac’s Earth Day celebration and hopes to relay that information to people in the community.
“I think it’s a word of mouth thing,” Meech said. “I think it’s talking to your neighbors, telling people about us.”
