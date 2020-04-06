Local charities mobilize to help community during lockdown

CADILLAC — As our area faces the challenges posed by the statewide lockdown, local organizations are mobilizing to help with food, shelter, and utilities.
Cadillac Area Community Foundation is a non-profit organization that supplies funds to other non-profits in the area. The foundation recently donated $25,000 to Love INC which serves Wexford and Osceola counties, as well as $25,000 to Community Hope which serves Missaukee County.
Jennifer Pugh, executive director of Community Hope, said that there are three food distribution locations in Missaukee county. One of the locations is in Lake City at Good Neighbor Food Pantry in association with Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Houghton Road. The second Missaukee location is in Falmouth at Prosper Christian Reform Church on Prosper Road. The third location is in McBain at Rehoboth Reformed Church on Lucas Road. County residents can pick up food for the week at these locations on Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pugh said that she hopes that Missaukee residents will go to the site closest to them to reduce the spread of germs. These sites are not just for food either. If people are in need of other forms of help, Community Hope personnel can point them in the right direction to address those needs as well.
For Wexford and Osceola residents, Carol Dolan, executive director at Love INC, said those in need of help during lockdown can contact Love INC directly at (231) 779-1888 to submit their request.
Love INC assistance goes beyond just helping with food. Dolan said that utilities, rent, and mortgage payments are real concerns right now as well. While food and housing are the main concerns, Dolan anticipates medically related requests in the future. “We do consider every request that comes in,‘ Dolan said. “At least a couple people look at it, and we just do the best job we can with the funds that we have available.‘ Dolan said that she is very thankful for the grant from Cadillac Area Community Foundation, and she hopes to steward the funds the best she can.
The Cadillac Salvation Army also has expanded their food assistance program.
Captain R.C. Duskin said they’ve increased their food pantry hours for anyone living in Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties to Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Duskin said their packages contain enough meals to last around three days. In the past, they would limit the number of times a person can pick up a package to once every three months but during this period, they likely will relax that policy to once every month or if someone is in dire need, they’ll figure out another arrangement.
“We’re hoping to be able to assist families in this time of need,‘ Duskin said.
Those who would like to be provided food assistance by Salvation Army can apply by calling the main office at (231) 775-7131. When picking up meals, recipients can remain in their vehicles and a Salvation Army worker will bring the package to them.
Pat Goggin, the executive director for United Way of Wexford and Missaukee counties, said that another great service for locating resources is Michigan
2-1-1. This statewide service helps connect individuals looking for assistance as well as those wishing to volunteer with a wide array of programs. Michigan 2-1-1 offers help for more than just food assistance, and it is available 24/7/365. You can get started by dialing 2-1-1 (or 844-875-9211), or you can reach them by texting your zip code to 898211.
Anyone interested in donating to local charitable organizations can do so online or by mailing a check. Cadillac Area Community Foundation can be supported online at cadillacfoundation.org. To donate financially to Community Hope, send a check to P.O. Box 265, Lake City MI 49651. Love INC can be supported online at loveinccadillac.org. United Way can be supported at helpothersnow.org.
