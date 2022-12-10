Local churches come together to put on live Nativity at Camp Albright

REED CITY — As the Christmas holiday draws near, people are sure to spot a few Nativity scenes on display, but a pair of churches in Osceola County are retelling the birth of Jesus live and in-person.
Hersey United Methodist Church and Reed City United Methodist Church are coming together to sponsor a reimagining of the Nativity on the grounds of Camp Albright and Event Center.
The show will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., and includes a full cast of Jesus, Mary, Joseph, three Wise Men and shepherds with the audience acting as witnesses to the birth of Jesus Christ. Joining the historical figures on stage will be a donkey, a cow and a sheep.
Community Liaison for Camp Albright David Johnson said Hersey United Methodist has put on a live nativity for the community for nearly 15 years, but in the spirit of furthering the connection between the area’s churches and residents, the show was moved to Camp Albright. Last year’s performance at the camp was made possible with the help of several local churches, and Johnson is anticipating a similar response for round two.
“We wanted to have it here right in the middle again, so we can involve other churches if they want to get involved,” he said. “The Reed City churches, they got involved with this last year, and it was a nice thing.”
Most families celebrate Christmas by exchanging gifts, gathering with loved ones or sharing a meal together. And while those practices are an integral part of the holiday, Johnson said Jesus is the true reason for the season.
Although people could easily read about the Nativity, or see it represented through art, Johnson said to experience the story in person can be very moving. This year, the show will have an infant to play Jesus, as opposed to the baby doll the church has used in the past, and Johnson believes it will add an exciting sense of realism.
“It’s hard to explain other than the fact that it is very, very emotional,” he said. “And it sort of stirs the hearts of people.”
The manger has already been constructed at Camp Albright, with the help of the Mitchell family, whose farm has provided hay and labor for set up for many years, Johnson said.
Attendees are encouraged to stick around following the half-hour performance for refreshments.
Before Camp Albright came under its current ownership, Johnson said it operated as a church camp for decades. While the location still hosts vacation Bible school programs every summer, he said its willingness to host the Nativity has been another way for the camp to maintain its history.
