No doubt most Americans know the 2020 election season will get the spotlight as the country will either re-elect President Donald Trump or his yet to be determined Democrat opponent.
In Michigan, the busy election season starts in March with the presidential primary. While the focus of the election will be at the federal level, there also are a few local issues for voters to decide. Likewise, following in May, August and ultimately in November many state and local elections also will be held to fill vital positions within the state or Cadillac area municipal governments.
At the local level, this includes county clerks, treasurers, sheriffs, prosecutors and commissioners, as well as several positions at the township level. While most Americans can find themselves supporting a certain candidate at the state and federal levels, when it comes to running for a local elected position many Cadillac area residents rarely think about it and even less run for a position.
HOW DO YOU RUN?
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said running for a position, either at the county, city or township levels, is as easy as going to a county, city or township office and getting the needed documents to file. She said the clerk or their office staff can assist if a person has questions. She said county clerk offices, such as hers, typically have the paperwork for city and township elections, too.
As for running for state positions, Nyman said a person will have to go to a Secretary of State office to get that paperwork.
WHY AREN’T PEOPLE MORE ENGAGED IN LOCAL POLITICS?
Although Nyman has only been in her position for less than a year and 2020 is her first busy election season as a clerk, she worked as a deputy clerk and chief deputy clerk for nearly five years.
In her experience, she said some of the townships have difficulty finding people to run for positions for a myriad of reasons. It could be the responsibility of having to run elections such as the ones in 2020 because it can be intimidating if you don’t have any experience doing that, Nyman said.
She said while it can be difficult at times to get people to run for positions, it also is difficult to get election workers. For example, Wexford County needs more election inspectors.
“It is hard to find people to run the elections. People work during the day and in August with (township) clerks running for re-election they will not be able to be seen at the township hall. They will have to be hidden.‘
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said she has been in her position for nearly five years and was a deputy clerk and chief deputy clerk for six years.
She said in her nearly 11 years in the Missaukee clerk’s office there definitely have been more uncontested elections than contested ones and at the township level elections generally always are uncontested. To reflect that, Nielsen said there are some people who have been serving at the township level for 20-30 years.
In her estimation, part of the issue is a majority of Missaukee County and northern Michigan, in general, are rural.
“I think we are in northern Michigan and in a lot of the smaller townships there isn’t a lot of controversial stuff,‘ she said. “It is the status quo and business as usual. Most of (the township officials), like the trustee positions, are not treated as a job but a civic duty.‘
She said it shouldn’t come as a surprise that these elected positions, especially at the township level, don’t pay that much. As a result, most people who could run typically have a full-time job and don’t want to do something that will take up all of their time, Nielsen said.
That means a lot of times the people who do run are retired, have the time it takes and want to give back in that way. She also said other times, people treat it as a part-time job. They have the time to commit to it and it is a good fit for them.
THE PASSION IS THERE
In January 1993, Karen Bluhm first sat in the chair of the Osceola County Clerk after the 1992 General Election.
During her 28 years as Osceola clerk, Bluhm said she has seen changes in voting precincts as the population changed. She said compared to when she started there are more people voting but it’s more connected to the increased population than residents coming out and performing their civic duty.
She also agreed that it is getting harder and harder to get people to run for local positions. She said while that is true, so is the fact that people do get involved when something bothers them. For example, when a recall campaign is started people have the motivation to get involved but Bluhm said she wished they would have that same passion all the time.
“If you are not happy with candidate A, get candidate B out there, run a strong campaign and they will win it through the election process,‘ she said. “Many times they will recall someone and then don’t have a plan to have someone to run to fill the position.‘
Bluhm said she hopes more people will start caring about the “whole picture.‘ It could be as simple as attending a meeting or sharing your input about something with the various boards. Although she hasn’t asked the multiple elected officials in Osceola County, Bluhm said the elected officials would love to see people get involved and have other people’s input on things.
“Even if they are not willing to sit on the board it would be nice to go to a meeting and be part of the conversation,‘ she said.
GET INVOLVED
With a busy election cycle about to begin, it is not too late to either run for one of the county or township positions or simply go to a meeting and see what is happening in your local community.
All three clerks said they encourage anyone to come and see what is happening and after they do they might just want to seek an elected position.
“I would encourage them to come to a commissioners meeting or local township meeting because it is interesting and good to know what is going on locally,‘ Nielsen said. “We are so interested in what is going on in the state and federal government, but sometimes we forget we have local government. It is never a bad idea to be involved and know what is going on.‘
To learn more about elections call Nielsen’s office at (231) 839-4967 or log on to www.missaukee.org, Bluhm’s office by calling (231) 832-3261 or log on to www.osceola-county.org, or Nyman’s office by calling (231) 779-9450 or log on to www.wexfordcounty.org. More information about the upcoming elections this year can be found at the Michigan Secretary of State’s website at www.michigan.gov/sos.
