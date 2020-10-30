CADILLAC — Nationally, election experts and political pundits have been warning that next week is likely to be “Election Week.‘
Though big press organizations, such as the Associated Press, typically forecast the winner of the presidential election late in the evening of Election Day (or in the wee hours of the following morning), the national conversation suggests that might not happen this year.
With a record-breaking number of absentee ballots to count (in Michigan, more than 3 million were requested), some have predicted that the nation can’t expect results for the presidential election on Election Night.
Indeed, Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said that the state might not have results until Friday, Nov. 6.
But local clerks say, for their part, they are expecting to have counted all of the ballots by the end of the night on Election Day or early the next morning.
“Election night, we will be here until we have results, so hopefully it’s a nice easy night!‘ said Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman.
In the city of Cadillac, which is the county’s biggest community, one tabulator has been set aside to count absentee ballots from all of the city’s precincts.
In Osceola County, Clerk Karen Bluhm said she expected results on Election Night, “but very late,‘ she wrote in an email.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen also said she expected to have results on Election Night.
The counties in the Cadillac News coverage area have tiny populations compared to the state’s largest counties.
Wayne and Oakland counties combined have 3 million people. Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties combined have 84,057 people according to the most recent calculations.
