Local clerks have no concerns regarding 2020 election results after MSP expands investigation

While the investigation into alleged voting machine tampering after the 2020 election has recently expanded, the county clerks in Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties don’t believe their jurisdictions will be added to that list.
In February, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asked the attorney general and MSP to investigate reports her office received that an unnamed third party was allowed to access vote tabulator components and technology in Roscommon County. Unauthorized access to machines is a breach of election security protocols and may have exposed the machines to vulnerabilities that render them unusable in future elections, according to a release from Benson’s office.
MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said the investigation the agency is undertaking involves the alleged unauthorized third party access to tabulator machines well after the November 2020 election. He also said the incident is alleged to have occurred well after the elections and had no barring on the results.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said she is aware of the investigation, but she hasn’t heard of any similar type of investigations being started in her jurisdiction.
Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm said her jurisdiction had no problems during the November 2020 election and the audits came out fine. She also said there were a few “housekeeping” things but those were related to human error and not any technology or machine-related issues.
In Wexford County, clerk Alaina Nyman said there has been no complaint about tampering or attempted tampering during or after the November 2020 election.
While no issues were reported during or after the November 2020 election, both Missaukee and Wexford counties had tabulator issues during the 2018 August Primary.
In Wexford County, it took former clerk Elaine Richardson roughly a week before it could definitively be said what caused results from August 2018’s primary to be delayed. It was determined the issue was a software problem that happened in other jurisdictions around the state. After both the voting equipment maker, Dominion Voting, and the county’s vendor, Governmental Business Systems, ran tests after the primary, the issue was resolved.
In Missaukee County, after the polls closed during the August 2018 election it was found the poll book and the tabulator’s ballot count didn’t match up in Lake Township.
At the time, Nielsen said they believe a couple of ballots jammed and were cleared but were not counted before they cleared. That can lead to the tabulator numbers and the poll book numbers not matching up, showing different numbers of ballots cast. As a result of numbers not matching in August 2018, Nielsen said election workers at the Lake Township precinct had to hand count ballots to ensure they matched, which they did.
Nielsen said Thursday that typically Missaukee County doesn’t have any issues like that but when or if they do they usually can figure it out.
In February, Benson said at least one unnamed third party allegedly gained inappropriate access to tabulation machines and data drives used in Richfield Township and Roscommon County, which could require the equipment to be replaced at taxpayer expense. Contracts with voting system vendors and state law restrict access to voting equipment to qualified personnel, including MCL 168.932(b), which states that it is a felony to “obtain undue possession of [a] . . . voting machine,” and that “[a] person shall not aid or abet in any act prohibited by this subdivision.”
In December 2020 a third party also accessed the Dominion vote tabulators in Antrim County following a court order and then used the data it found to generate a report falsely claiming election fraud. The report was thoroughly debunked by multiple election experts, but not before it was cited as the reason for the federal government to seize tabulation machines in a draft executive order of former President Donald Trump.
Another submission in the same case in Antrim County claimed to include an image from an Elections System and Software tabulator, the vendor that provides tabulators to all Roscommon County jurisdictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.