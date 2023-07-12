Election laws are changing in Michigan starting in 2024, and while voters won’t notice those changes for some time, local clerks already are starting to make adjustments.
Last year, Michigan voters approved Proposal 2, which requires clerks to provide at least nine days of voting ahead of the actual election date. The first election this change will impact is the presidential primary in February.
While there are some local municipal elections occurring in the area this year, including Cadillac City Council, the early voting mandate only applies to state and federal contests.
All the local county clerks indicated they were still waiting for information from the state on how to implement policy dictating how early voting will work, but even at this early stage, plans are starting to take shape.
One of the leading ideas among local clerks is to consolidate early voting at one location, rather than at every municipality, which is how it has typically worked in the past.
“I’ve been in discussions with our county administrator regarding budgeting for 2024, and that the most likely solution for our county would be to have early voting held at the county,” said Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman.
“Myself, as well as several other counties, are planning on requesting additional positions or a position in our offices to be able to handle these types of changes. Most of our townships do not have the funding available, or the staffing available to hold hours in advance of an election, so I believe that is what makes most sense in our area.”
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said consolidating the vote in one location is something they’re considering, as well, in part because the small size of the county makes this the best option.
Most of the township clerks in Missaukee County are part-time, making it difficult to supervise elections for nine days in a row, Nielsen said, not to mention the fact that finding election workers also is a perpetual challenge in the area.
Nielsen added that it might be possible for some townships to hold their own elections while the county consolidates the rest, but this option presents its own difficulties.
For instance, if some township clerks decide to hold elections instead of having the county do it for them, it might create confusion among residents about where they should go to vote.
“It might be a little more difficult logistically to relay that information to the voters,” Nielsen said. “It makes more sense to take an all or nothing approach. There’s so much still to consider. It’s going to be a busy late summer and early fall.”
Lake County Clerk Patti Pacola said she conducted an informal survey of township clerks to find out if they would prefer to hold early elections on their own or have the county consolidate the vote in a single location.
She said four out of the 15 clerks indicated they’d prefer to hold their own elections, including Ellsworth and Newkirk townships, near the village of Luther. The rest indicated that they’d prefer the county host early elections.
Pacola said part of the reason why some clerks preferred to hold their own elections was to make it easier for people who live in those areas to vote and not have to travel long distances; for example, it’s more than 20 miles from Luther to the county seat of Baldwin, where a consolidated election would be held.
Osceola County Clerk Tracey Cochran said given all the uncertainties regarding how the new law will work, she was hesitant to say one way or the other how early elections would be held in her county.
“I’ve been talking to local clerks to see what’s going to be best for Osceola,” Cochran said. “At the township level, it’s going to be a significant change ... but we’ve always gotten very good direction from the Bureau of Elections in the past, so we anticipate it will go smoothly.”
While the details of early voting haven’t been ironed out yet, Cochran agreed with other local clerks that the change probably will necessitate an increase in election workers, which already are hard to come by.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said another certainty heading into 2024 is that voters will continue to ask questions about how the changes will affect them; she said they’ve already received quite a number of phone calls about the topic.
“Voters want to know what to expect and want to be prepared for the upcoming year, and we completely understand that,” Nyman said. “My staff and I do our best to answer any questions that they might have regarding elections.”
