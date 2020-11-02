Election Day is nearly here, and before heading out to the polls Tuesday local clerks want the voting public to understand a few things.
Regardless of the changes made and potential changes 2020 may still have before its conclusion, the county clerks from Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties said the voting experience Tuesday will be nearly identical to what happened during the August Primary.
“As far as voters are concerned, it should feel similar to August when they go to vote. There were sneeze guards in place, stickers on the floor, and there are fewer voting booths than there used to be so they can be 6 feet apart,‘ Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said. “Clerks are setting up more sanitizer, and disposable masks or gloves.‘
While Tuesday will be similar to August in how things are run, all the clerks said there has been confusion regarding “early voting.‘
Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm said talking with other clerks many voters think that “early voting‘ is standing in line and putting a ballot through a tabulator. In Michigan, the only legal early voting is via absentee ballot, according to Bluhm.
Bluhm attributes the confusion some voters are having about “early voting‘ to a combination of things. She said it is a combination of certain people such as the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson using the term “early voting.‘ She also said the idea of early voting is being clouded by the media and, in particular, the national media due to how different states are handling “early voting.‘
Regardless, Bluhm said in Michigan the only way to “vote early‘ is via an absentee ballot.
“We have received a lot of calls about early voting, and there are a lot of misconceptions,‘ Bluhm said.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said when it comes to the safety of absentee ballots the process is not new and has been in place for many years. There have been some changes to the absentee ballot process including the recent no reason absentee ballot. That change, however, was approved by voters.
“I would like to highlight there are a lot of questions about whether absentee voting is safe. The workers are your friends, family, and neighbors, and they are working to make it as safe and secure as they can,‘ Nyman said.
She also said voters need to remember that wearing any candidate or campaign materials to the polls is not allowed. That includes wearing any clothing, masks, hats or buttons, or pins.
With tensions high this election cycle and most of the country divided, Bluhm, Nielsen, and Nyman want to remind voters that election workers are doing a job and they are going to follow the law. With that in mind, voters need to be patient and polite as they are going through their voting experience Tuesday.
“They (election workers) are doing the best they can. It is a lot more technical than it looks to the average person coming in,‘ Bluhm said. “People don’t come out of the woodwork to do these positions. Anyone is more than welcome in two years to become part of the team.‘
To ensure Michigan voters remain healthy and safe Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released recommendations for voters, poll workers, and election officials.
All registered voters may vote via absentee by visiting their city or township clerk’s office through Nov. 2. There they can request, fill out and submit an absentee ballot all in one trip, or take their ballot home to fill out and sign the envelope before returning it to one of their jurisdiction’s ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Nov 3. Election workers, who are required to wear masks, will ask voters to show photo ID.
Eligible citizens who are not yet registered may register, request and submit an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
The MDHHS recommends voters wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose, wash hands before entering and after leaving the polling location. While voting, the MDHHS suggests using alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. They also suggested maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others.
If you are sick or concerned you have been exposed to COVID-19, seek medical care. If you don’t have an absentee ballot, contact your local election office for guidance about voting options, according to the MDHHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.