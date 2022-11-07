CADILLAC — With a state governor's race and several controversial proposals on Tuesday's ballot, local clerks are expecting to be busy, but they don't think absentee ballots will slow them down.
As reported by the Michigan Department of State, nearly 2 million Michigan voters have elected to send in their ballots via absentee — a 73% increase from the number of absentees in 2018. Although there are more absentee ballots all around, Cadillac City Clerk Sandra Wasson said the number of absentee voters is down when compared to the most recent election.
So far, Wasson's office has issued a total of 1,445 absentee ballots, which she said is about 1,000 ballots less than what was issued in 2020. However, Wasson said her permanent absentee voter list has grown considerably since 2018.
No matter how many absentees make their way to the Cadillac precinct, Wasson said they'll be processed throughout the day elsewhere by the city's four-person absent voter counting board. With the extra hands on deck, she believes the absentees won't have a strong impact on how quickly city results are submitted.
Wasson urges in-person voters to view their ballot online using the Michigan Voter Information Center, which will also help to speed up result processing.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said the speed at which election results are processed will ultimately be decided by the amount of precinct traffic. But she's hopeful that with an influx of mail-in voters, the number of in-person voters will be fewer, allowing for quicker processing of absentees during the day.
Nielsen has also noticed a downturn in absentee ballot requests since the 2020 election. So far, the county has issued just under 2,000 absentee ballots, only a few hundred less than the entirety of the city of Cadillac. She said the spike in absentees in 2020 was likely due to the pandemic and believes many county residents will opt to vote in-person now that they're able.
"I really think that in general, most of our jurisdictions won't have an issue trying to get most, or the majority of their absentees processed during the day," she said.
Election results for the county are typically in around midnight, and Nielsen is expecting the same Tuesday, but it depends on how quickly jurisdictions produce their results.
In Osceola County, Clerk Tracey Cochran said 2,727 absentee ballots have been sent out and the return rate has been strong. Most voters drop their ballots off to their local clerk's office in the weeks preceding the election, but Cochran anticipates there will likely be some who return their ballots the day of.
Cochran said her predecessor trained around 175 election inspectors before the August Primary, and she recently trained 25, so she's not concerned about having the absentees processed on time. Despite a high absentee turnout, Cochran believes there will still be a decent number of in-person voters, because of the governor's race and the proposal issues.
Election night should be wrapping up quite quickly in Evart. City Clerk Kathy Fiebig said she's only issued 159 absentee ballots, but that doesn't mean the precinct will be swamped. Fiebig said Evart doesn't usually draw a high voter turnout in general.
With the issues on the ballot, she said it's possible she could be surprised, but overall, her suspicion is that results will be in without delay.
"We generally have results within a few minutes after the polls closing," she said.
Those who haven't returned their ballot yet have until 8 p.m. on election night to drop them off at their local clerk's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.