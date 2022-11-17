Local clerks: Uncertainty remains regarding impact of Prop 2

It’s been more than a week since November’s General Election and local clerks are still uncertain about what impact Proposal 2 will have on future elections.
During last week’s General Election, voters in Michigan supported the wide-ranging initiative backed by voting rights advocates by a tally of 2,576,796 yes votes to 1,719,577. The measure passed with nearly 60% of registered voters in the state’s approval. The proposal expands early voting options, requires state-funded return postage and drop boxes for absentee ballots and specifies that the Board of State Canvassers has only a “clerical, nondiscretionary” duty to certify election results.
The proposal also preempts Republican attempts to tighten photo identification laws by amending the state constitution to include the current alternative of signing an affidavit.
While state voters passed it overall, local voters in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties did not.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said with Proposal 2’s passage she believes it will be more difficult for local clerks because a majority of them don’t hold regular office hours and now they will be required to be open nine days ahead of elections for early voting.
“A lot of these clerks work full-time positions and they will have to take time away from their full-time positions. They are already having a hard time working elections due to the negativity toward elections in general,” she said. “It is minor compared to other areas but it already is a stressful several months leading up to elections, so when you have added negativity toward elections it makes it that much harder.”
While there hasn’t been too much correspondence from the state since the proposal’s passage, Nyman said he is not sure of the exact impact it will have. She said if she had to guess, she assumed the election in the next year will be full of trial and error and confusion but eventually, workers and voters will adapt.
Nyman also said she anticipates the state will provide guidance and possibly host some type of training or at the very least a meeting about the changes Proposal 2 brings.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said there is lots of uncertainty regarding what Proposal 2 will do for elections. She anticipates the legislature will be developing laws/amending existing laws to abide by this change in the constitution. She also said she didn’t know exactly what the process would be for some of those amendments or how they would alter current election procedures.
As for the early voting, Nielsen said she is certain it will create more work for all election officials including county, local and election workers. She also anticipates the Michigan Bureau of Elections will develop or amend the current Election Officials Manual to implement these changes. She also hopes there will be training.
“I certainly have concerns, especially on the nine days of early in-person voting. Who will be required to work these ‘early polls?’ How will they be secured in between, how will votes be tabulated and combined with Election Day vote totals, how will this be possible when we are already under time constraints between August and November elections to prepare for the election,” she said.
Nyman also said she has concerns with budgetary issues. She said most Wexford County townships don’t have it in their budgets to pay for workers for those additional nine days.
“I don’t know if the state is going to provide funding but the townships should plan on not receiving funding,” Nyman said. “There are a lot of unknowns right now, but fortunately we will get some clarifications before we have our first election next year.”
