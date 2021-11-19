MCBAIN - When you walk into McBain Middle School science teacher Michael Vandervelde's classroom, you may notice a few things that stand out: the Iowa Hawkeyes merchandise scattered throughout the room and the several rows of trophies placed along a shelf to the right of the door.
What you wouldn't see is the story behind those trophies.
Back in 2005, Vandervelde volunteered as an assistant for the McBain high school variety cross county team under head coach Johnny Ensing. In 2008, both middle school coaches decided not to come back, so Vandervelde stepped in and became the head coach for the McBain Middle School boys and girls cross county team.
Flash forward 13 years, and Vandervelde's teams have racked up trophy after trophy, including placement trophies for invitationals and nine conference championships trophies. Vandervelde doesn't take credit for his teams' success throughout the years but said he does push his runners because he knows they are capable of performing well.
"I tell them that I know they're middle schoolers and I'm going to treat them like middle schoolers," Vandervelde said. "I'm going to be goofy, we're going to have fun, but I'm going to train them like high schoolers because they're that good."
Vandervelde's trophy shelf doesn't stop with those conference championship and placement trophies, however. This year, his team's biggest accomplishment came on Oct. 23 when his girls won the regional championship for middle school girls cross county.
“I was so worried,” Vandervelde said upon learning his girls had won. “All I could think about is I hope this is not a mistake because I can’t take that trophy away from. I’ve just handed them the trophy, and I can’t take it away from them.”
With Oct. 23's regional race in Gaylord being the first one ever for middle school runners, Vandervelde said the team was excited for the chance at another race. Leaving McBain at 6:45 a.m. that Saturday, he said the bus trip to the race was strange because of how quiet everyone was.
Once the bus arrived at Gaylord, Vandervelde said they were forced to stay off the grass because of a frost delay. Since the bus had to go back to McBain to pick up the high school cross county runners, Vandervelde said he had to try to keep his team within two parking spots for 50 minutes.
"Every coach's dream is to take 30 middle schoolers and try to keep them in two handicap parking spots," Vandervelde said with a chuckle.
After the delay had ended, Vandervelde said they were allowed to begin setting up their tents an hour before the first race began. After a few minutes, the teams were allowed to walk the course and get the lay of the land. As the boys continued setting up, Vandervelde said he frantically handed out maps to the girls and told them to check out the course.
Upon returning with walking the course 15 minutes before the race, Vandervelde said he quickly get both his groups of girls ready (the regional was split into an A and B race for each gender).
"It felt weird because we've not been split up before," Vandervelde said. "We've always run all the girls together."
With Race A for the girls near start time, Vandervelde said he spoke to his runners and encouraged them to get out to a good start.
"My high schoolers still talk about it," Vandervelde said. "So, I stand behind them, and the starter will give his instructions. As he turns around to go back to his spot where he's going to shoot the gun, one last time I say 'get out to good start' and then I back up."
Once the gun goes off, Vandervelde said he shouts his message again as his runners take off and round the curve. Since he had to get each group of runners ready, Vandervelde said he was unable to watch them run the course. However, as they came up to the finish line, Vandervelde said he stands and counts each runner, something he does at every race, to estimate where his runners might place.
When he made his way over to the finish line, Vandervelde said it was lined with parents, cheering their kids on. As he counted each runner, he said one team had three runners finish near the top.
"So I'm trying to count and figure out how they're finishing, but I'm missing a few," Vandervelde said. "But I'm counting, and this one particular team, they had three right up front."
Upon seeing those runners jog by, Vandervelde said he believed that team had won the regional and hoped his team could come in the top five.
"I hope we're top five," Vandervelde recalled thinking as he continued to count. "Because that would be so exciting to be top five in the region. And so I keep counting thinking maybe we can hop into the top five, that would be so fun."
As the girl's races finished up, Vandervelde began prepping his boys to run. That's when he received the news.
"One of the Gaylord guys comes over and he says, 'Coach, your girls won the regional. Would you like the trophy now or would you like it later'," Vandervelde said.
After having the man repeat himself, Vandervelde said he got the trophy and handed it over to his team. As his girls took photos, Vandervelde went back to confirm the results of the race and coach the boy's team (who went on to finish 16th in the regional).
Since he was planning to stay longer to watch his son race, most of his runners went home early and left him with only a few kids on the bus ride home.
When Monday morning came around, the school announced the results of the regional race. Vandervelde said it was special because while the school always announces race results, this time the classroom erupted in applause.
"A lot of the runners had worn their regional shirts to school and I had worn the regional shirt to school," Vandervelde said. "It was a fun day coming back to school on Monday."
The recognition didn't stop there as Vandervelde said he found an article in the Cadillac News about the race, which typically doesn't print results for middle school sports.
Like many coaches, Vandervelde credits his 30 runners, 10 of which made the all-conference team, for their success this season.
"They're the ones that worked so hard and ran," Vandervelde said. "And so I'm excited for them and what they did and that they can be the champions."
Though Vandervelde tries to avoid the spotlight, one of his runners Caelyn Torry, who placed 12th in Race A at regionals, said he always makes his runners feel good about their times and placements.
"He's funny, and he helps a lot of people out," Torry said.
Since winning the regional, Vandervelde said he has debated where to place the trophy so people can see it while keeping it safe. While he figures that out, Vandervelde reiterated how proud he was of his team and looked forward to the next season.
“I want them (the girls) to do it again,” Vandervelde said. “I want the boys to do it. I want to keep winning conference championships. I think that’s important. . . I feel like win the conference championship and then go see what you can do at regionals.”
