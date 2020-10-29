Halloween will be different this year due to COVID-19, but some communities in the area have opted to have trick-or-treating.
With that in mind, AAA of Michigan has offered some tips to keep both homeowners and the little ghouls and goblins coming to their homes safe.
Halloween can be one of the most deadly nights of the year for both pedestrians and motorists. With the increased number of pedestrians trick-or-treating, the risk of cell phone distraction while driving or walking, and potentially impaired partygoers behind the wheel, it makes for a frightening combination.
“Halloween night is unlike any other evening because of the number of pedestrians on the road at the same time,‘ AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. “And while Halloween may be slightly different this year, there’s still an increased risk of being injured or involved in a crash, and that’s before distractions and alcohol are added to the mix. We urge people who are out on Halloween to be alert, avoid distractions, and always drive sober.‘
Motorists should drive slower through neighborhoods, according to AAA. Driving 5 mph slower than the posted speed limit will give you extra time to react to children who dart out in front of you, AAA said. The auto club also suggests avoiding distractions while driving, such as checking social media, sending a text message, and talking on the phone.
Finally, AAA said it is always best to drive sober as more than 40% of fatal crashes on Halloween night involve a drunk driver.
As it pertains to precautions homeowners should take due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, AAA said not to hand out candy if sick. It also is recommended that homeowners wear a face mask that covers both their mouth and nose. Wash hands often and consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door, according to AAA.
For parents and children who choose to go out trick or treating, AAA said anyone who is sick should stay home. Parents also need to talk to their children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations, according to AAA. That includes keeping a 6-foot distance from others, not in your family group.
Avoid congregating in groups around homes and wear a face mask that covers both your mouth and nose. AAA also said that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
Trick-or-Treating times in local communities
Buckley: The village doesn't have any official or unofficial times set for trick-or-treating.
Cadillac: No set time is giving but generally it is expected to be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Evart: The City of Evart is recommending Trick-or-Treating be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Hersey: Trick-or-Treating, as well as a Trunk-or-Treat along Main Street, will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Lake City: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
LeRoy: There will be Trunk-or-Treat along the corner of Main Street and along Bevins Street in front of the fire department Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department also will have its annual Halloween Party at the department during the same hours. Kids also may go trick-or-treating door-to-door in the village from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Manton: Trick-or-treating times will be the same as always is, 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. There also will be Trunk-or-Treat during the same time at Railroad Park.
Marion: There will be a Trunk-or-Treat event at the Marion VFW parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Regular Trick-or-Treating is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
McBain: Trick-or-Treat times are 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Mesick: On Friday, there is a Halloween carnival through the VIllage and it starts at 1:30 p.m. On Saturday, Trick-or-Treating is all day until 7 p.m.
Reed City: Reed City is recommending that Trick-or-Treating be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Tustin: The village will be following regular Trick-or-Treating times from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.