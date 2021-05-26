Every year people start the summer season with its unofficial start and Memorial Day weekend. Barbecues, outdoor activities and home projects typically are part of the Memorial Day weekend, but so is acknowledging the sacriﬁce of the men and women who served their country and died while doing so.
As in years past, several communities in the Cadillac area will be holding events on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who paid the highest sacriﬁce while on active duty. This year Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 31, and the following events are scheduled for that day. These events, however, are subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic is still an issue for many events.
BUCKLEY
The village of Buckley will host a Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. The parade route goes on Wexford Avenue from West Street to Third Street.
CADILLAC
The only event occurring on Memorial Day in Cadillac will be the annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet. After COVID caused the 48th iteration of the event to be canceled last year, the oldest newspaper-sponsored meet in northern Michigan will return Monday to Cadillac’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and this year will include a tribute to former Olympian and Cadillac native Paul McMullen.
Veterans Memorial Stadium also will serve as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday run by District Health Department No. 10. Those interested in getting vaccinated will not need an appointment and can walk in from 4 to 6 p.m. to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older and potentially could have Johnson and Johnson and Moderna for ages 18 and older.
LAKE CITY
Members of American Legion Post No. 300 kick off ceremonies at 10 a.m. as they march to Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Prospect streets.
The observance will include a flag ceremony, a 21-gun salute and the laying of a wreath at Lake Missaukee in remembrance of those who sailed the seas. A brief ceremony also is usually held at the Lake City Cemetery.
MANTON
The veterans of Eugene Kimbel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7806, joined by members of the Manton High School Band, are still planning on making three stops on Memorial Day.
The event is planned to start with a 9 a.m. ceremony at Greenwood Township Cemetery, followed by a trip to Fairview Cemetery for a 10 a.m. ceremony. The day wraps up at Liberty Township Cemetery at 11 a.m.
MARION
Once again, the Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015 will honor the fallen as it leads the Memorial Day observance in the Osceola County village on Memorial Day.
The ceremony will honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, living veterans and those currently serving in the military.
It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Marion. The service typically begins with a march down Main Street led by veterans carrying the American, Michigan and Army flags followed by members of the Marion High School band.
The march also is typically followed by the lowering of the flag, pledge of allegiance, a prayer, the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,‘ a 21-gun salute and “Taps‘ played by members of the Marion High School band.
EVART
Memorial Day always takes on special meaning in Evart, the hometown of Joseph Guyton, the first American soldier to be killed on German territory in World War I.
Ceremonies usually begin at 10 a.m.at Guyton Park, on the corner of Main Street and 5th Street, and include a flag ceremony, the playing of “Taps‘ and a 21-gun salute.
Following the ceremony at the park, a wreath-laying ceremony usually takes place on the Muskegon River. Then it’s on to the Evart city cemetery for “Taps,‘ a salute and a flag ceremony.
A parade typically would follow and travel down Main Street to the U.S. 10 Bridge, where a wreath is placed into the river. The procession continues to Forest Hill Cemetery for a brief ceremony and the event concludes.
REED CITY
Every year the City of Reed City has historically had a parade the morning of Memorial Day. The parade usually starts at 9 a.m.
The parade starts from the Depot parking lot, traveling west on Upton Avenue, crossing Chestnut Street. It stops at the corner of Upton and Park Street for lying of a wreath at Osceola County Courthouse Memorial. From there, the parade travels west on Upton to Sears Street, turning left onto Sears, traveling to Lincoln Avenue, turning right onto Lincoln and ending at Woodland Cemetery.
