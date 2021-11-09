Local communities, schools celebrating Veterans Day Thursday

Later this week, many Cadillac area communities and school districts will come together to honor the men and women who have served their country in the Armed Services.
Veterans Day is one federal holiday that stands for something a little more in the Cadillac area. Unlike Memorial Day, which honors the men and women who died while serving their country, Veterans Day is honoring those who simply are serving or have served.
This year Nov. 11 falls on Thursday.
CADILLAC
The Cadillac Area Honor Guard historically observes Veterans Day at three sites within Cadillac on Nov. 11.
This year, however, only one will be visited. Veterans Memorial Stadium on Linden Street is the first stop and only stop this year, according to Cadillac Area Honor Guard member Steve Birdwell. Once there, veterans typically sing the national anthem, perform a 21-gun salute, play “Taps,” lay a wreath, say a prayer and lower the flag to half-staff.
Birdwell said since Memorial Day is supposed to honor veterans who have paid the greatest sacrifice, it was decided to only go to the one memorial. Before they also would visit the Veterans Memorial on the shore of Lake Cadillac near the Keith McKellop Walkway the flagpole and World War I gun across from the Wexford County Courthouse.
CADILLAC HIGH SCHOOL
The light of dozens of electric candles illuminates the darkened gymnasium in a solemn ceremony that has long been a Cadillac High School tradition. This year the events are on Nov. 11.
Visitors must take their seats by 10:10 a.m. before students file in to take their seats. The ceremony generally is coordinated by the senior class, with the Honors Choir and members of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard also participating. The event starts promptly at 10:30 a.m.
There will be a veterans’ luncheon served immediately following the assembly.
EVART HIGH SCHOOL
Students at Evart High School will be hosting a Veterans Day assembly at 12:57 p.m. Thursday. Students also made cards and those will be displayed throughout the week. At the end of the week, they will be given to veterans.
LAKE CITY
In Missaukee County, veterans historically have been treated to a free meal from the Sons of the American Legion at American Legion Post. No. 300, 114 N. Main St. in Lake City.
The dinner is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the post on Nov. 11. Dinner is free for veterans with identification. Family and friends also may have dinner for a small price, $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6 to 10 and children, 5 and under eat free.
At 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, the American Legion Post conducts a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial next to the Missaukee Ardis District Library. The ceremony will include a speaker, 21-gun-salute, and lowering of the flag. A brief ceremony also will follow at the Lake City Cemetery on M-55 just north of town.
MANTON
Manton High School students will be putting on an assembly scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.
During the assembly, the student choir will sing “The National Anthem,” there will be readings and the senior class will perform a candle lighting ceremony. The event is open to the public.
MARION
Veterans from Marion VFW Post No. 6015 will get together for a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial downtown.
MARION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Veterans will be going to the Marion Elementary School at 1 p.m. Thursday for a brief event. During the time at the school, fifth- and sixth-graders will ask questions to veterans about the military and serving in the military.
MCBAIN RURAL AGRICULTURAL SCHOOLS
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools will be hosting two Veterans Day Programs in the Elenbaas Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11. The high school event is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. while the middle school event is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. The public is welcome at both.
MESICK
Mesick Consolidated Schools historically has hosted a Veterans Day assembly and the district will again at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Mesick Junior/Senior High School Gym. It is open to the community and veterans and will be attended by K-12 students. Following the high school event, veterans in Mesick, led by AMVETS Post No. 120, also will again stop at Lions Park for a short ceremony before returning to the post, at 3369 N. 9 Road, for fellowship and bean soup and cornbread. Tuesday, the AMVETS is hosting its free burger night for veterans.
PINE RIVER AREA SCHOOLS
Students at Pine River Area Elementary School in LeRoy will meet with veterans and learn about their service to our country. The school is at 408 W. Gilbert St. Veterans, active duty service members and other members of the community are welcome to join them for a musical salute to veterans that begins at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Students at Pine River Area Middle Schools will provide a breakfast for veterans starting at 8:15 and following the meal, an assembly will take place in the middle school gym beginning at 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Pine River Area High School also takes the time to show its gratitude toward the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. While they do that with songs, spoken word, and music, they also do it by simply saying “thank you” during an annual assembly.
The high school assembly also will occur on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
