CADILLAC -- Firework shows have been canceled across the state, meaning people may resort to their own consumer fireworks for entertainment.
Consumer fireworks are defined as “fireworks devices that are designed to produce visible or audible effects by combustion."
In the city of Cadillac, consumer fireworks can be used as follows for Independence Day and the week of:
• After 11 a.m. from June 29 through July 4, and on the day that the City observes the Fourth of July until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.
• If July 5 falls on a Friday or Saturday, then consumer fireworks can be used after 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. on that day.
Reed City Police Chief Chris Lockhart said the Reed City ordinance allows for the same times.
"The penalties for violating the state law or local ordinance range from civil infractions to misdemeanors and carry fines from $500 to $1000," Lockhart said.
Commercial fireworks require a permit from the city. Those include display fireworks, articles pyrotechnic, special effects and agricultural and wildlife fireworks.
Lake City saw its firework show canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Mayor Brad Seger said the show is a "major" draw in the area and the public beaches fill up each year with people.
Although the show in Lake City was canceled, Missaukee county still has a shows at the Falmouth Dam and Merritt Speedway. Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce Director Michelle Reichert said the chamber canceled because they would not be able to keep proper social distancing.
"We knew we could keep the lake, boaters and docks safe, but we were concerned about the parks or beach areas," Reichert said.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said they receive numerous calls every year and this year could see an increase.
"We will probably see the number of private displays go up," Yancer said. "Which, will proably lead to more calls this year."
Reed City City Manager Ron Howell said city council members were hoping to have a firework display for the city, but prices were too high.
"We didn't want to ask local business or seek businesses because they are trying to get back open again," Howell said. "We wish we could've done something, but the money just isn't there."
They were looking into shooting fireworks off at the abandoned Nartron Airport just north of the city, but a fireworks display would have been close to $7,000.
Law enforcement understands people will use their own consumer fireworks and parties, but they ask that people be safe.
"We are expecting the responsible and courteous use of consumer and low impact fireworks," Lockhart said.
Evart Police Chief John Beam said there is concern about large gatherings. He said he hopes people follow guidelines from the CDC, but it can be hard to enforce.
Beam said he isn't sure if there will be an influx in the use of fireworks at home because the chatter around Evart is to travel to a surrounding community that is having a show, such as Luther or Big Lake.
Beam and Lockhart said they hope residents will be courteous when using fireworks and not to create hazards.
"Residents should use fireworks in a safe, sober and courteous manner along with applying a common sense approach," Lockhart said.
