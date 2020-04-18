CADILLAC — While the number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to climb statewide, the rate at which that's happening seems to be slowing.
There were fewer than a thousand new cases on Friday, as the state's COVID-10 confirmed cases reached 30,023 with 2,227 deaths. No counties in the Cadillac News coverage area had new cases (the numbers stand at seven cases and one death in Wexford County, three cases and one death in Missaukee County and six cases in Osceola and three cases in Lake counties.)
During a press conference Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described what it would take to re-open the state's economy. She said a regional approach was likely and safer industries would open first, but it was too early to lay out the precise plan.
Factors in her decisionmaking would include interaction with the public, outdoors versus indoors work, proximity to other workers, shared tools or machines and the ability to do social distancing, screening and hygenic measures.
The threat of a "second spike" that would overload hospitals "is very real," Whitmer said on Friday.
She said there would be more information next week, but that the social distancing measures Michiganders have taken are working.
"We've dramatically flattened the curve," Whitmer said.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, stressed that testing criteria has changed and that now anybody who feels sick with COVID-19 symptoms can and should get tested.
That will be critical in determining how widely the disease has spread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.