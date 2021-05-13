Though still awaiting money from the latest federal coronavirus relief act, some governors and state lawmakers already are making plans to add the multibillion-dollar boon to their budgets.
Among their priorities: bailing out depleted unemployment accounts, expanding high-speed internet and providing additional aid to schools and businesses.
The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year contains $350 billion of flexible aid for state and local governments, plus billions of dollars more for specific programs such as housing assistance. Unlike earlier coronavirus aid, states have broad leeway to use the money to plug budget holes, invest in certain infrastructure or address the "negative economic impacts" of the pandemic.
States are expected to receive an initial installment soon, with a second round coming a year later.
When it comes to what local counties plan on doing once they receive the first of two payments, more information is needed before that determination is made.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said the county received the interim rules from the U.S. Department of Treasury on Monday, a 151-page document. Missaukee County will receive more than $2.9 million, according to information from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
"There seems to be a lot of opportunities for the county to use those funds to invest in our community," she said. "It is so new I can't say exactly what they will use it for."
She also said since they have until the end of 2024 to use the funds, the county board will take its time to decide how to use the one-time funds. She said when new Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel starts on June 7 she will likely be very involved in that process.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said it will be a similar scenario in her county. The most current information — including the 151-page document — has been forwarded to the county's executive committee, according to Koch. The county will get more than $6.5 million.
She said it will take time to figure out what are eligible expenditures and what will be the best way to use the funds.
"The biggest bonus is we don't have to spend it until 2024, so we don't have to be in a hurry," she said.
In Osceola County, clerk Karen Bluhm said the county board of commissioners has not decided how the money will be used. Osceola County will get more than $4.5 million.
The federal law, known as the American Rescue Plan, comes on top of $150 billion the federal government sent directly to states and local governments last year.
This year's law cites infrastructure for water, sewer and broadband internet as allowable uses. It's less clear whether money can be used for other infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. But some states are planning to do so, anyway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.