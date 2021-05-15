Local counties reported additional COVID cases Friday

CADILLAC — State dashboard and local data showed COVID-19 cases were still rising Friday.
Wexford County
The Michigan dashboard showed Friday Wexford County's confirmed cases were 2,500 cases. Confirmed deaths reached 42 according to state data.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County showed a pandemic total of 1,232 cases, according to the state dashboard data. The state dashboard showed deaths held at 16.
Lake County
Lake County cases were at 563 Friday, according to state data. Lake County also reported 14 total deaths since the pandemic started, according to the state data.
Osceola County
Cases were up by nine Thursday for a pandemic and rose by Friday by five. Heading into the weekend, Osceola County had a total of 1,630. Deaths again held at 28. Of the total number of cases, 945 had “recovered." Central Michigan District Health Department defines recovered as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset — or referral date if onset is not available — and not hospitalized.
Statewide
On Friday, statewide confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 873,335 and confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 18,500. Also on Friday, the state reported 49.7% or nearly 4.3 million of the nearly 8.6 million Michigan residents eligible were vaccinated. The Michigan population was based on the 2019 U.S. Census estimates for persons 16 or older.
