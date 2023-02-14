CADILLAC — Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day and for some couples, today might be their first time going out on the holiday.
While some first-time couples begin their journey into love, a few experienced couples sat down with the Cadillac News to share their secrets for a long and loving relationship.
Jackie and Bill Mosher
The Moshers’ journey to eternal love began at a bar in Commerce Township in Oakland County in the summer of 1969.
Bill was having a few drinks when Jackie entered the place with two friends. Upon entering the establishment, Jackie said Bill came over and asked her to dance.
“He made a good impression on me,” she said. “We loved to dance, and we just got along so well.”
After dancing to Charlie Rich’s “Behind Closed Doors,” Bill said he asked Jackie out for breakfast. Though she typically didn’t go out to breakfast on first dates, this time was different.
“He ended up taking me out to breakfast,” she said. “We just kind of hit it off.”
A month later, the couple decided to move into Jackie’s apartment together. Bill had been living with his sister at the time and after a long discussion, Jackie invited him to stay with her.
“The biggest thing about that was we had an old guy next door, and he had control of the thermostat,” Bill said. “It was always hot.”
To make ends meet, Bill worked as a mason, while Jackie worked on the assembly line at a toy factory. After another long discussion, the couple decided to get married.
Everyone in the couple’s families was happy, including Jackie’s father who was hunting friends with Bill before he and Jackie got together.
“That was a real surprise,” she said.
Having originally planned to get married in October of 1969, Jackie said she changed her mind and decided she wanted to have it on her father’s birthday, which was Sept. 29. When the couple realized the 29th was on a weekday, they moved the wedding up again to Sept. 27.
Excitement was in the air as Jackie and her mother planned the wedding and got her dress. At the time, Jackie said she only spent $75 on her wedding dress. She kept the dress for 52 years before parting with it last year.
As the wedding day got closer, everything was falling into place.
“It was just exciting getting all of the flower arrangements and making a lot of the decorations,” she said. “Everything ran so smoothly.”
The couple got married at the St. Ann Church in Walled Lake in front of around 200 people. Bill said all the food at their wedding was homemade.
“It kind of was our tradition,” he said. “Any time anybody got married in our family, we never had nothing catered. It was all homemade.”
The wedding did have a minor hiccup. Jackie said she was 50 minutes late because of some wedding day jitters.
“It was a big decision for me,” she said. “I wanted to make sure I was doing the right thing.”
The couple’s honeymoon took them up to Lake City, a place they would visit numerous times to hunt and snowmobile. Bill had to help his cousin lay blocks for a barn during the honeymoon, but the couple said they enjoyed dinner and other small activities together.
Traveling became of the couple’s early married life. Bill said they spent time in the Upper Peninsula and Mackinac Island. The pair had also moved into a new apartment in Wolverine Lake, which was just south of Commerce Township.
Though he hadn’t been much of a cook before, Bill said the couple made a deal: whoever got home first from work had to make dinner. With the lake near their home, Bill said he typically would catch bluegills or shoot ducks to eat.
The outdoors have always been the couple’s go-to place. Bill said they would often go fishing or camping with friends. Whatever the activity was, they would do it together. Dancing was another big part of their lives as it provided good exercise.
“It was just peaceful being by ourselves,” Jackie said.
In April 1971, the couple made another trip to Lake City to go snowmobiling. The trip was different this time around because they decided not to leave.
“We were up here for a weekend, and she asked, ‘what time are we going to get ready to go home on Sunday,’” Bill said. “I said I don’t know maybe sometime today. Later on, she asked me again, and I said, I don’t think we’re going home.”
Jackie and a cousin of Bill’s drove back to the Wolverine Lake apartment to gather all their belongings. The couple had just paid for the next month’s rent, but Bill said their landlord gave it back because they had been good tenants.
For the next three years, the couple lived in an 8x32 trailer, while Bill put his mason skills to work building a home for the family.
During that time, they had two children together, a daughter named Cora Powell in 1972 and a son named Charlie Mosher in 1974. Their daughter was named after Bill’s grandmother and their son was named after Jackie’s father.
Once their new Lake City home was built, the couple was able to settle in and raise their family.
“We were excited because we had been trying for a long time,” Jackie said. “Ever since we got married, we wanted kids right away.”
They would spend over 40 years in the house Bill built, watching their children grow up and milestone anniversaries go by. They currently lives with their daughter in McBain.
In 53 years of marriage, they said they only had one rough patch that lasted three days. Bill said he was supposed to meet Jackie’s father for bowling, but ended up at a bar with another friend and didn’t go out with her father.
The key to their years of happiness has been communication. Bill said they always talk things out, especially when it comes to financial decisions.
“The bills get paid before you go out,” he said. “If you don’t have the money, you don’t go.”
The Moshers have also been inseparable since getting married. They almost always travel together when going out to do stuff.
“I didn’t get married to stay single,” Bill said. “My wife has to go with me wherever I go and if people don’t like her, I don’t go there.”
This includes trips to the casino, which the couple takes for milestone anniversaries and birthdays. For their 50th anniversary, they decided to renew their vows at the Lake City Eagles Club.
Another key aspect of their relationship has simply been showing affection to one another. Bill said they never go to bed mad and treat every day as if it was their last.
“I give her a kiss when I leave home and I give her a kiss when I come back because you don’t know if I’m ever going to see her when I leave,” he said.
With Bill and Jackie both in their 70s, they have slowed down with some activities, like camping, and have moved on to playing cards. Their 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also keep them young.
With Valentine’s Day here, the couple said they don’t have any big dinner plans or anything elaborate in the works. But whatever they end up doing this holiday, they’ll certainly do it together.
Linda and Robert Oyler
While the Moshers were getting married, the Olyers’ relationship was only just beginning. In 1969, Linda said was out with a friend at a restaurant called Lou’s Big T in Cadillac. Her friend invited Robert to join them.
At the time, Linda was working at a drive-in movie theater and Robert had recently returned home after serving two years in the Army.
The pair hit it off as Linda thought Robert was funny and he thought she was cute. She also liked his car, which was a green Mustang. It didn’t take him long to ask her out.
“While we were there and stuff, he asked me if I would go out with him and I said only if Sarah (her friend) can go with us,” Linda said.
She said their first time out together was as friends, but as they continued getting along with each other, love was soon in the air.
“Right from the beginning, we just clicked up until the time we got married,” she said. “We were always together.”
After two years of dating, Robert said he proposed to Linda at a rest stop outside of Cadillac. Linda said yes on one condition.
“She said only if we get married next month and I said that was fine,” Robert said. “I was in love.”
The next month was full of excitement for Linda as she planned the wedding. Her prom dress become her wedding dress after a friend’s mother sewed a veil onto it.
Robert was nervous before the wedding.
“The closer it got, the more nervous I got,” he said. “And when the day came, I really got nervous, but I’m sure glad I did it.”
The couple were married on Dec. 4, 1971, at the Free Methodist Church in front of a packed attendance. For Linda, one of the best parts was getting ready.
“All of us girls went that morning together and had our hair done,” she said. “My dad also put a penny in my shoe. They did that back then for good luck and so we would never be broke.”
With Linda’s sister VirJean Fauble as her maid of honor and Robert’s friend Irish Fulk as his best man, the couple tied the knot and danced to “We Only Just Begun” by the Carpenters.
The couple spent their honeymoon together at their first apartment in Tustin, before moving to Marion to be closer to Linda’s mother who had cancer.
When her mother passed away in 1972, Linda said Robert was right there by her side.
“He was working, but he was supportive of me and with everything else,” she said. “He was always with me.”
The couple would find themselves moving from place to place for the next few years, before having their first child, Tammie, in 1974.
Having babysat and taken care of other children much of her life, Linda said she was excited to start a family.
“It was the happiest thing in my life,” she said. “I finally got to love some of my own (children) instead of other people’s.”
“I was on cloud nine,” Robert added.
In 1980, the couple would have their second child, Robert. In the days leading up to his birth, Linda said her daughter Tammie didn’t want to miss out on meeting her little brother.
“The principal had to hold her because she was going with me,” Linda said. “She wasn’t staying at school because she wanted to go back home. She knew when she went to school the baby was going to be born and she wanted to be there when it happened.”
With two kids in hand, the couple eventually found a permanent home along Delmar Street to settle down and raise a family. They have now lived in the same house for 41 years.
Family life was wonderful for the couple. Linda said they would take trips to Cedar Point and invited their kids’ friends to join them. For some time, Robert said his sister Pattie lived with them and become a second mother.
One challenge the couple faced doing their time together was Robert’s battle with cancer. Robert said he has beaten bladder cancer twice and colon cancer once. Linda said the situation and support from others brought them closer together.
“The thing that really helped us through our whole marriage was our friends and relatives,” she said.
Family has played a big role in the couples’ life together, especially when it came to anniversaries. Linda said her daughter and a friend put together a party for their 25th anniversary and held another small dinner for their 50th.
One key to the couple’s 51-year marriage has been their deeper understanding of one another. Robert said they’ve learned when to express their thoughts about certain things and when to back off. Linda said they’ve also learned to allow each other to have their own opinions in arguments and blow off steam when necessary.
While they don’t consider themselves perfect, Linda said their love has grown over the years.
“I think we definitely love each other more than we did the day we got married,” she said “We’ve grown to know each other’s good points and bad points, so we know how to keep it that way.”
Looking ahead to Valentine’s Day and beyond, the couple said they plan to continue living their lives to the fullest.
“We’ll take it day by day,” Linda said.
