CADILLAC — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things and the court system is no exception.
That includes how some legal counsel has looked at sentencing and appeals. Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said his office recently has been getting what he called "boilerplate motions" from defense counsel seeking to use COVID-19 as a reason to release the defendant’s sentenced to prison terms.
"They talk about COVID and its impact on prisons and inmates. They assume that release is the right answer regardless of other facts," Elmore said.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said his office has received a limited number of these types of motions to date. He said to his knowledge, none of these motions in Missaukee County have been scheduled in 28th Circuit Court for hearings.
DenHouten also said it is his opinion there isn't a statutory basis for this type of relief. With that in mind, DenHouten said that is why, to date, there haven't been any successful challenges to sentencing based upon these types of motions.
In his experience as a prosecutor and as a former defense counsel, Elmore said defense attorneys operate with these premises in mind – get the case dismissed, get charges reduced, or get as light of a sentence as possible. While that should be the role of someone advocating for their client, sometimes defenders it may not be in their client's best interest, according to Elmore. He said some of these defendants are repeat offenders who do not get or keep the chances given to them in prior run-ins with the law. He also said sometimes they don't learn from those past experiences or rehab programs.
Sometimes prison is the best option, especially for drug addicts and drug dealers, according to Elmore.
When it comes to why Elmore said the reason is the lack of effective local programs to help these offenders get the rehabilitation or help they need.
"For the prosecutor, criminal law is about much more. It is not just about defendant-centered objectives," he said. "Rehab, deterrence, and punishment are only part of the mission. While those are legitimate and constantly on our minds, we balance it with the protection of society."
He said the motions that are using COVID-19 as the reason prisoners should be released talk about the pandemic's impact on prisons and inmates. He said they assume release is the right answer regardless of other facts.
Elmore also said in these motions defense attorneys tend to argue the use of home arrest or electronic tethers as suitable and effective alternatives. During the pandemic, his office has seen several tethers cut and defendants abscond.
He also said he compares COVID-19 to substance abuse disorder.
Elmore said whether a person is talking about the pandemic or the drug epidemic that has been an ongoing struggle for the community, both are recognized as diseases. So when he gets a motion seeking release involving a drug dealer, he goes to the impact on the community.
"Drug dealers, unlike COVID spreading, intentionally seek to spread and profit from the spreading of disease. When these motions call drug dealers 'non-violent,'" he said. "I remind them that addiction impacts the physical and mental health of those infected, it leads to other crimes and economical impacts, so it is anything but non-violent of victimless."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently issued Executive Order 2020-170 to require that prisons and jails take preventative measures to decrease the spread of COVID-19, including testing at entry, transfer and release of any prisoner.
