Local COVID-19 cases holding steady over the weekend

CADILLAC — Local COVID-19 cases were holding steady on Monday afternoon when the state updated figures.
Though Wexford County had a new case over the weekend, there were no new cases as of the Monday afternoon update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
State figures are released at 3 p.m. daily and are based on where the numbers stood at 10 a.m.
Missaukee County has not had a new case; the county's sole person to test positive for COVID-19 died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Osceola County also held at three cases. Neither Wexford nor Osceola County have had any patients die of COVID-19. No positive case has been reported in Lake County.
However, nearby counties are seeing cases.
District Health Department No. 10 reported on Monday that both Crawford and Manistee counties had a new positive case, while Oceana County had its first COVID-19 death.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family who lost their loved one,‘ said Kevin Hughes, DHD No. 10 health officer. “We urge everyone to continue taking this public health crisis very seriously by following all executive orders and stay home unless absolutely necessary.‘
According to Munson Healthcare, Cadillac Hospital has two patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Cadillac Hospital is one of three Munson facilities treating COVID-19 patients. Munson Medical Center is treating six and Grayling Hospital is treating one. Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 through Cadillac Hospital.
Statewide, there were 17,221 COVID-19 cases and 727 deaths as of the Monday afternoon updated from MDHHS.
District Health Department No. 10 continues to advise residents to protect themselves and others by practicing social distancing and offers the following guidelines:
—Stay at home. Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.
—If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.
—Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home, coughing, or sneezing.
—Do not touch your face or mouth, especially when away from home.
—Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.
