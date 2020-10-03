CADILLAC — On Thursday, every county in the Cadillac News coverage area had new COVID-19 cases, according to area health departments.
But on Friday, the total number of cases in the four counties fell.
That's because Osceola County, which had 89 cases reported on Thursday, fell to 87 reported and confirmed cases on Friday.
It's not unheard of for the number of cases to drop. It doesn't have anything to do with recoveries or contagiousness; it usually means it's discovered that the person doesn't live in the county where the case was reported.
The other counties in the newspaper's coverage area (Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties) held steady, according to Friday's update from District Health Department No.10. Wexford has had 115 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while Missaukee has had 51 and Lake has had 35.
A fraction of the cases—less than 5% in Wexford County—are new enough where the person might still be contagious. Wexford County has five cases that are less than 10 days old, while Missaukee has three, Lake has three and Osceola has two confirmed and two probable cases (probable cases are people with symptoms of COVID-19 but have not tested positive for the virus that causes the illness).
On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved Michigan's Upper Peninsula back to "Phase 4" of the state's "Safe Start" plan. The executive order takes effect next week, on Friday, Oct. 9, though the governor urged Yoopers to scale back their in-person activities immediately.
The Upper Peninsula has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. In a news release, the governor's office said there is a 5.1% positivity rate in the Upper Peninsula, meaning 5.1% of the tests conducted have come back positive.
Per Johns Hopkins University, "A positivity rate over 5% indicates a state may only be testing the sickest patients who seek out medical care, and are not casting a wide enough net to identify milder cases and track outbreaks."
Phase 4 means that people who can perform work remotely are required to do so. Schools in the U.P. will have to enforce mask requirements with limited exceptions. Additionally, social gatherings will be restricted and stores will have limits on their capacity.
“After seeing the increase in cases in the U.P. region over the past several weeks and consulting with medical experts, I have decided to take action to protect U.P. families and move the region back a phase. I know this is hard. I know it will be an adjustment. But we can’t let our guard down,‘ said Governor Whitmer. “COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. Everyone should implement these changes as swiftly as possible. This virus doesn't care if you're rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Right now the most effective weapon we have is pretty simple: it's wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth. It's washing your hands with soap and water. And maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another. Let’s all be smart and stay safe.‘
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 126,358 on Friday, with 6,788 deaths. Five of those deaths have been in local counties, though none for several months.
