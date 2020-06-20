Local COVID cases held steady on Friday

CADILLAC — After a small uptick in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, local counties were again holding steady on Friday.
There were no new cases Friday in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola or Lake Counties.
In the District Health Department No. 10 region, Wexford had 15 cases, Missaukee had 18 and Lake had six. Additionally, probable cases were seven in Wexford, six in Missaukee and one in Lake county. Many local COVID-19 cases are recoveries, with nine in Wexford County considered recovered, 15 in Missaukee and three in Lake County.
In the Central Michigan District Health Department jurisdiction, Osceola County has had 19 cases with 8 recoveries.
In Manistee County, which has had 13 cases overall, there was a new case on Friday.
District Health Department No. 10 announced plans to hold a drive-through testing clinic in Manistee next week.
The free testing will be available at the Manistee High School Parking Lot, 525 Twelfth Street, Manistee, Thursday June 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
State numbers on Friday reached 60,829 with 5,823 deaths. Of the 60,00+ cases, 212 were new since Thursday. There were five new deaths statewide.
