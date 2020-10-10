CADILLAC — Heading into the weekend, the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area appear to have had fewer new COVID-19 cases this week than last.
Based on data from Oct. 4-8, the week ending Oct. 10 has seen a positivity rate of 1.8% among Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, according to a Cadillac News analysis of diagnostic testing data reported to the state.
That means 18 out of 1,011 tests for residents of the four counties have been positive. Percentage-wise, that's trending down slightly from last week, which ended at 2.5%, with 35 positive tests out of 1,380.
The positivity rate in the four counties has been hovering around 2% for several weeks, with some slightly below and some slightly above. The month of October, so far, is at 2%. September was 1.7%, recent data shows.
On Friday, just one of the four counties had new COVID-19 cases. Osceola County gained two cases, bringing the pandemic-long total to 94 with zero deaths.
Wexford County has had 123 cases and four deaths. Missaukee County has had 54 cases and one death. Lake County has had 37 cases and zero deaths.
On Friday, Little River Casino Resort in Manistee notified the public of possible COVID-19 exposure. A person who tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 was on the property nightly between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Oct. 2-4.
The resort said employees "with a positive test result are required to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and be asymptomatic for 24 hours without the aid of any medications before returning to the property" and that employees "identified through contact tracing in close contact with a positive case are notified immediately, required to self-quarantine and remain off property until a negative Coronavirus test result is received."
On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered guidance on state health department orders.
MDHHS said "Masks must be worn at any gatherings occurring at businesses, offices, schools, childcare facilities, sporting events and other non-residential events. Businesses cannot admit individuals who do not wear a face covering, and there are few exceptions. The mask requirement continues to apply for organized gatherings larger than 10 indoors and 100 outdoors.
Capacity limits mean many businesses can have fewer patrons than usual.
Restaurants and bars "may only serve alcohol to parties who are seated, six feet apart, and remain separate."
Organized sports have masking requirements and gathering limits.
Additionally, "individuals who are in isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure, symptoms, or test results cannot go to work with others, and employers cannot require them to come to work in person with anyone else present."
MDHHS also noted that "mask requirements for businesses and individuals are almost identical; they do not apply to individuals at outside gatherings except when unable to maintain six feet of distance."
Bars can open, but "may only serve alcohol to gatherings seated at tables."
Additionally, certain kinds of businesses have to acquire names and phone numbers "to aid in contact tracing." If people refuse, they can't be admitted. MDHHS identifies "sports and entertainment facilities and places of public amusement, theaters and cinemas, concert halls, sporting venues, stadiums, amusement parks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, skating rinks, and trampoline parks," as some that must maintain acquire the information.
