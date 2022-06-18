LAKE CITY — Four local detailers are coming together to host their first-ever Father’s Day Detailing for the Kids charity event on Sunday, June 19.
The event will take place in the north park at the Lake City High School, facing Rodger’s. It’ll run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but may go longer depending on the turnout.
With the help of Cadillac Auto Detailing and Ceramic Coatings, Details Auto Detailing and Ceramic Coating, Xtreme Image Auto Detail, and Buff and Stuff Automotive Detailing and Ceramic Coatings, Timothy Gunter said they hope to get the community together for a good cause.
“The primary activity of this event is a car wash in exchange for donations of diapers, wipes, formula or any other household accessory,” Gunter, one of the event organizers, said.
Gunter said they targeted those three main items (diapers, wipes and formula) because people have had a difficult time finding them recently. With this event, he said they hope to make life a bit easier for people.
“We just like to be able to help where we can in the community to be able to provide those items,” Gunter said.
To participate in the car wash, Gunter said people need to bring a brand-new item, like food or diapers, or a gently used item like toys and clothing. While they aren’t asking for cash donations, Gunter said they will take them as well.
These donations will then be given to the Oasis Family Resource Center. Gunter said they are trying to work with other local charitable organizations to donate items to them. Along with the car wash, Gunter said people will also receive gift cards to local businesses in exchange for donations.
The car wash isn’t the only activity they’ve got going on. Gunter said they will have a few vendors and possibly some yard games for children and their families. The Lake City Area Fire Department is also bringing some bounce houses and a dunk tank.
Whether they choose to participate in the car wash or not, Gunter said they are encouraging people to come and enjoy Father’s Day together.
Depending on the turnout Sunday, Gunter said they would like to make the event an annual one with a different charitable cause. Based on the positive response from local businesses, Gunter said things are already looking good.
“We really just hope that it’s going to be an amazing turnout,” Gunter said.
“So far, everybody has been awesome with regard to jumping right on board to help with this event. So, we’re hoping that will continue to extend to the local community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.