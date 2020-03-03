CADILLAC — Everyone agrees that reading is important ... there’s no debate about that. The debate comes in when considering whether or not flunking a low-performing student will eventually improve their reading scores.
Under a state law passed in 2016, the current 2019-20 school year is the first in which third-graders can be retained if they are more than a year behind in reading ability.
The Michigan Department of Education estimated 5,000 students (roughly 5% of third-graders) will be flagged for retention because of low reading scores on the M-STEP test this spring. That would represent a sevenfold increase over the number of students retained in third grade in 2018-19.
As districts throughout the state prepare for the coming tests, many have indicated they don’t intend to hold back all students who don’t meet the threshold established by Michigan lawmakers.
Districts revolting against the law include the state’s largest school district, Detroit Public Schools Community District. “No third-grader needs to be retained if a parent or teacher does not believe retention is the best strategy for the child’s development under the new law. Period,‘ Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti wrote on Twitter. “No different than how you dealt with retention in the past.‘
Many school administrators have said they plan to take advantage of exemptions built into the law that will allow many students to pass into the next grade level even if they don’t meet the threshold.
Exemptions built into the 2016 law include: special education students; students who are English language learners; those who have been in the same school for less than two years, and those already retained in a grade. Most significantly, another exemption allows principals to make the final call on retention, whether or not a parent makes a request, essentially giving districts carte blanche to ignore the flunk part of the read-or flunk law.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said only a handful of third-grade students in the district didn’t score high enough on last year’s M-STEP test to graduate to fourth grade under the law and she doesn’t anticipate the number to be much different this year.
Like many districts throughout the state, Brown said they plan to use the applicable exemptions in the law rather than automatically holding kids back if they don’t score high enough on the M-STEP.
Brown said holding a student back for not performing up to a certain expectation in one subject has not been shown to be effective for improving student achievement — a criticism that has been leveled at the law by other educators, as well.
“Retention is not a strategy to improve literacy,‘ Brown said. “We would have used the exemption process for our students last year, if we had to. We’ll be looking at every student as an individual and make the determination, with the parent, on how to proceed.‘
At Manton Consolidated Schools, Superintendent Len Morrow said none of their third-grade students fell under the threshold last year.
“We don’t foresee it will be a large number this year,‘ Morrow said. “If there are students that fall under the threshold we would look at the reasons why on a case-by-case basis. I do not believe that retaining a child (based on not meeting the reading expectation) would (necessarily) be in the best interests of that child.‘
Instead of holding kids back, Morrow said developing a literacy focus tailored to a student’s individual needs and abilities is a better strategy.
Morrow said the idea that a legislator or bureaucratic can determine through a law who should be held back — rather than the teacher and local school officials who work with the students every day — is bad policy.
“I get what they’re trying to do, but I don’t think it was evidence-based,‘ Morrow said. “That’s why the exemptions are there.‘
This point has been acknowledged by the Michigan Department of Education.
“These locally-determined decisions are to be made with input from the parents or guardians and the school building-level educators,‘ MDE spokesperson Bill DiSessa said. “We expect that these local decisions will be made by determining what is in the best interest of each student, by local educators who know those students best.‘
Despite its shortfalls, Brown said she believes the law brought valuable attention to the importance of reading, and also provided badly needed funding to help bolster literacy initiatives in the state.
“I believe the intention was to partner statewide for a literacy focus,‘ Brown said. “We all want to see our kids reading but we certainly didn’t have the funding (for individualized reading plans and other supplemental programming) before. I think this brought a hyper-focus to literacy training ... people are a lot more aware of it now.‘
Bridge Magazine reporter Ron French contributed to this story.
