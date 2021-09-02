School districts across the state recently started the new school year and it is the third school year that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although many districts are operating as “normal,” the pandemic is looming behind every corner and decision leadership makes. So when the recently released state assessment scores showed nearly all grade levels had dipped from the last time students were given statewide assessments in the spring of 2019, it wasn’t a surprise.
In fact, many district superintendents in the area expected it.
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said the hope is the dips in scores his district experienced will only be blips on the radar.
“We are hoping, as long as we can be in school consistently, we can get things back on track and where they should be,” he said.
Although the district tried to minimize disruptions by utilizing different schedules, which included having students in person for the core curriculum classes and specials virtually, there still were times where stoppages could not be avoided.
The lower test scores also show why kids need to be in school and in front of a teacher, according to Morrow. Although the dip was anticipated, he said the hope is it will be a one-year anomaly. He also said the district has put safeguards in place to help including additional tutors and emotional supports.
“Hopefully, with all the additional supports we can get the kids back up to where they should be. Hopefully, it will only be blips where we saw dips,” he said.
Children in third to eighth grade and 11th grade take the M-STEP test. All grades saw a decline in the percentage of students testing proficient or better in math from 2019 to 2021. Sixth-graders saw the biggest drop at 6.5% fewer students testing proficient or better in math.
A similar decline was seen in social studies. Students in third through seventh grades saw a decline in English language arts scores, while eighth and 11th grade saw improvements.
The state Department of Education noted that participation in different subjects in the M-STEP ranged from 64% to 72%, making comparisons to previous years tricky.
Michigan schools administered the M-STEP test in-person this spring after the U.S. Department of Education declined to waive testing requirements for the 2020-21 school year, as it did for the 2019-20 school year.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said despite the challenges COVID presented, Brown said CAPS staff worked hard to support students’ academic needs and their social and emotional needs.
“Although the state test is a snapshot in time, we are excited that we sustained or improved students’ performance levels and that we achieved higher than the state average,” she said. “It validates our hard work keeping students in school and our continued commitment to our students and their families putting health and safety first.”
Brown also said the district uses internal assessments to make instructional decisions for students. Traditionally, Brown said the district has used trends in state assessments for these purposes but with COVID and a lack of consistency with state assessment data, CAPS will not focus its work on this data.
“We use internal assessment data to identify areas of focus and intervention so that our students get what they need when they need it for continued success,” she said.
Schools in wealthier districts with the resources to offer more in-person instruction and accommodate a safer in-person test-taking experience were more likely to have higher testing participation. The Michigan Department of Education asserts that groups of students who are historically lower-achieving did not have the opportunity to participate at the same rates as some groups of historically higher achieving students.
State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said despite the efforts of educators, support staff, school leaders, parents, the broader community and students themselves, the disruption of the pandemic inevitably resulted in unfinished learning for many of our children.
He also said precise comparisons to any previous years’ scores would be difficult. Students did not take the M-STEP in the 2020 school year, and the percentages of students who took the ELA and math M-STEP tests this year ranged by grade and subject from 64% to 72%.
“The 2020-21 school year was such an uneven year with high health risks for students and staff, inconsistent technology, and variations in teaching and learning across the state,” Rice said. “Any analysis of M-STEP results must factor in low participation rates in state testing.”
The Michigan Department of Education and the state’s Center for Educational Performance and Information partnered with the Michigan Data Hub and two university research partners — Education Policy Innovation Collaborative at Michigan State University and Michigan Education Data Center at the University of Michigan — to compile the benchmark assessment data provided by districts.
Read By Grade 3
The 2020-21 school year was the first year that third-grade students in Michigan were subject to the state’s Read by Grade 3 retention law. In total, 3,661 third-graders across the state had scores that made them eligible to repeat third grade because of low reading scores.
A report on Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law by the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative paints a picture of the third-grade students who scored 1252 or below on the ELA M-STEP. This is the first group of students potentially affected by the retention aspect of the law. Only 71.2% of third-grade students took the grade 3 ELA M-STEP test this year.
Overall, 4.8% of the tested population of third-grade students were identified as being eligible for retention based on their grade 3 M-STEP ELA scores. The analysis showed wide disparities in retention eligibility rates by ethnicity, with African American third-grade students the most likely to be identified for retention and Asian and white students the least likely.
Moving Forward
Actions to respond to the unfinished learning of students during the pandemic have begun at the local, state, and national levels.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan state legislature negotiated more than $6 billion in state and federal funds appropriated to provide local school districts with resources to help Michigan’s students, teachers, and families begin to rebound from the pandemic through local efforts of:
• expanded learning opportunities over the summer;
• additional learning time this school year;
• increased access to early education for more children through the Great Start Readiness Program;
• additional literacy and math support;
• expansion of social and emotional learning and children’s mental health supports with additional funding to hire more school counselors, social workers, psychologists, and nurses, and professional development for teachers and support staff in social-emotional learning;
• smaller class sizes, particularly at the lower grade levels;
• improved environmental conditions in schools; and
• higher educator salaries, particularly in the beginning years of the profession.
The Michigan Department of Education has provided local school districts with regulatory relief and flexibility in the hiring of more educators to help address the teacher shortage exacerbated through the pandemic, and with guidance on how to best navigate the changes in federal and state laws this year.
For a complete look at this year’s assessment results, please go to www.mischooldata.org.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
