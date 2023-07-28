Local districts, state discuss incidents of bullying

Every year, bullying is a topic of discussion in Michigan schools, but it also is had by policymakers in Lansing.
Gone are the days when there were no resources for those who feel they are the victims of the act of bullying.
Every school district is required to present a bullying report to the board of education and must submit it to the state as part of a larger School Infrastructure Database report, which is a compliance report about all disciplines.
The School Infrastructure Database is one of the core data sets of the Michigan Education Information System. The SID is used by Michigan’s public schools to report data related to crime and safety, dual enrollment and instructional technology.
Districts are required to report the number of incidents of truancy in Field 4A of the SID. The field was added as a result of Matt Epling’s Safe School Law, which requires the reporting of all incidents of bullying, including cyberbullying, that take place on school property or at school-sponsored activities.
For local districts, the new school year is about to begin in the next few weeks but the incidents of bullying during the 2022-2023 school year were recently discussed throughout the Cadillac area.
Cadillac Area Public Schools reported 22 incidents of suspected bullying during the last school year, which included the district’s three elementary buildings and the middle and high school buildings. Manton Consolidated Schools reported 11 incidents combined from the elementary, middle and high schools, while McBain Rural Agricultural School reported seven across the three district levels.
Mesick Consolidated Schools reported 18 incidents of bullying from the elementary, middle and high school levels while Buckley Community Schools had five reported incidents of bullying during the last school year.
Pine River Area Schools did not have the data readily available to share regarding bullying incidents reported during the 2022-2023 school year, but new Pine River Superintendent Michelle Gill said the district is committed to student safety and takes allegations of bullying very seriously.
“Under new administration, PRAS will make every effort to promptly address any reports of bullying and standardize related state reporting,” she said.
Gill also said this fall, middle and high school students and staff will participate in the “Do It For Daniel” presentation on Sept. 29 and an OK2SAY presentation on Oct. 24 to bring further awareness to these life challenges.
Similar to Pine River, Marion Public Schools Superintendent Danyel Prielipp did not have her district’s statistics available as she was out of the office until early next month.
While she couldn’t give the data, she said both the elementary and middle and high schools have scheduled an OK2SAY program. The district is scheduled to have the presentation on Sept. 6 at all three building levels. She also said the district’s school resource officer has been leading the charge about ceasing this type of behavior.
“We continue to build relationships with students, so that they feel comfortable coming to an adult to report tips on potential harm, bullying or other school safety issues,” she said. “We also have implemented a mentor program in the middle/high schools to help build these relationships.”
The Cadillac News reached out to Lake City Area Schools, Evart Community Schools and Reed City Area Public Schools for their reported incidents but did not hear back in time for this report.
The topic of bullying also was part of a recently released annual report regarding the state’s student safety program called OK2SAY. The program allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees and schools.
The goal of OK2SAY is simple. It is designed to stop harmful behavior before it occurs by encouraging anyone to report threatening behavior to caring adult authorities who can help.
The recently released report showed OK2SAY received more than 7,400 tips in 2022, which was a 19% increase from the previous year.
The report also showed the 7,415 tips that came in spanned 30 categories. The top five categories included bullying (1,344), suicide (1,017), drugs (786), other, which includes things like anxiety, stress, depression or harassment, (645) and threats (633). When it comes to the threats category, it included tips for an expression intended to cause pain or injury to a specific individual rather than a school building.
Other findings include 26 tips that involved the confiscation of weapons and 42 tips that resulted in the seizure of drugs or alcohol.
The recently passed Michigan budget for next school year includes an additional $378,000 to support hiring three more OK2SAY technicians to respond to the increasing number of tips. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bill into law soon.
For the current year, $210 million was allocated for school safety, including $25 million for schools to hire more on-campus school resource officers. The school safety dollars also create an intervention system for at-risk students that brings together law enforcement, schools and mental health professionals. It also establishes a school safety commission.
Whitmer also previously signed legislation that fully funded risk assessments and critical incidence mapping at every school in the state to help protect students and create safety plans in the event of an emergency. The legislation will deliver necessary resources to every district across the state to support students, improve public safety and provide effective law enforcement solutions.
To provide a tip to OK2SAY, go to www.michigan.gov/ok2say, call 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729) or text 652729 (OK2SAY). A person also may email ok2say@mi.gov.
