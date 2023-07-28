Local districts, state discuss incidents of bullying

In this Cadillac News September 2014 file photo, from left, former Wexford County Sheriff Gary Finstrom, former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, former CAPS Superintendent Jo Spry and Michigan State Police Lt. Kip Belcher all spoke during a press conference that launched the program OK2SAY. For local districts, the new school year is about to begin in the next few weeks, but the incidents of bullying during the 2022-2023 school year were recently discussed throughout the Cadillac area.