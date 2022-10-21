Local dog sled group to host dryland race this weekend

CADILLAC — If you’ve ever wanted to see sled dogs in action, this weekend is your chance.
The Great Lakes Sled Dog Association is hosting its annual Lost Pines Lodge Dryland race in Harrietta on Oct. 22 and 23. Just over 70 teams of various racing classes have signed up to participate.
Great Lakes Race Chair Matt Woudenberg said the race has always been able to pull in a large group of competitors, but this year, they’re hoping to have plenty of spectators. The race’s format is similar to that of a cross country ski meet, Woudenberg said, so attendees are welcome to wander about between the start and finish like to catch the sledders in action.
Spectators are also welcome to bring their own food and beverages, but the Primos BBQ food truck will be parked on site, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available inside the Lost Pines Lodge.
Sledders are scheduled to take off at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Each race will start on 20-minute rotations through the day in descending order of class.
Woudenberg said the races will include six-dog sledders, four-dog sledders, one and two-dog scooter races, and one and two-dog bikejoring, a type of mushing that uses mountain bikes. The final class of racer seen this weekend will be canicross sledders, which is one dog pulling one person along the track.
When most people think about dog sledding, the likely picture a slew of Siberian huskies running over packed snow, but the Lost Pines Lodge race is of the dryland variety and doesn’t require any snow. In fact, Woudenberg said any more than a few flakes of snow would be a disruption to the racers.
This week’s onslaught of precipitation was initially cause for some concern, particularly because of the way it weighs down the forest trees, but Woudenberg said it looks like they’ll be in good shape to race Saturday.
He’s hopeful that the race can continue on Sunday, but the temperature is expected to climb, and if it gets too high, it can be dangerous for the dogs.
“We’re mostly concerned with the health and wellbeing of the dogs. That’s number one,” Woudenberg said. “People can handle that temperature ... but the dogs, they only know one thing, and that’s to run as fast as they can, and so they’ll sometimes just overheat themselves, and that can present a problem.”
Woudenberg said the team usually follows a 120 rule, meaning if the heat and the humidity combined are equal to or more than 120, they’ll consider halting the race. At exactly 120, or a few over, they may be able to continue, but it’s hard to predict until the day of the race.
Regardless of how racing conditions pan out, Woudenberg said he’s expecting it to be a blast. The sport of dog sledding has shifted over the last few years, and rather than racers running their own large kennels of dogs, he said there’s been an increase in competitors with one or two dogs.
The sport is also very accessible for those living in northern Michigan, and Woudenberg is anticipating that the race could produce some newcomers. He said the Great Lakes Sled Dog Association is willing and able to connect interested parties with the resources they need to become a sledder.
Alongside the race, Great Lakes will be holding a silent auction inside the Lost Pines Lodge. Some items are sledding related, Woudenberg said, but most will appeal to anyone. The proceeds collected from the auction will go toward funding future Great Lakes events. The race is free to attend.
