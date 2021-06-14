Local educators excited about the possibilities of Whitmer's funding priorities

Local superintendents are cautiously optimistic regarding the recently released education funding priorities by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer announced her funding priorities for K-12 education as the state prepares for major investments in schools and teachers due to the American Rescue Plan funds and the recently announced state revenue increases. With a surplus in funding, a chance to make an unprecedented investment in schools is possible and could eliminate the funding gap that has existed between state schools for years.
In just a year, Michigan went from a nearly $3 billion deficit to a $3.5 billion surplus, with a state budget that is primed for investment.
“Right now, we have an unprecedented opportunity to help each and every student recover academically, mentally, and physically,‘ Whitmer said. “As we emerge from the pandemic and begin our economic recovery, we must work together to provide equitable school funding, attract and retain top talent, facilitate post-secondary transitions, and build stronger, safer schools.‘
The framework announced by Whitmer puts hundreds of millions of dollars toward student academic recovery and mental health, with funding to attract and retain talented teachers, school psychologists, counselors, social workers, and nurses. It also delivers on a decades-old goal of equitable funding, so that every district receives the same per-pupil amount to ensure equality regardless of what school a student happens to attend.
The plan utilizes the surplus to propose over $1.7 billion in one-time funding and allocates over $900 million for ongoing investments, representing Michigan’s most significant investment in public education to date, according to Whitmer’s office.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said closing the funding gap was the target goal of Proposal A and to reach that milestone would be wonderful.
“Every kid in every community should be getting the same financial support from our state,‘ he said.
Lukshaitis also said supporting special needs students quite often requires money not normally accounted for so any extra amount that would ultimately come districts’ way would be helpful to those students. Any additional funding for at-risk students also would be appreciated as so many students/kids are experiencing trauma, especially with the advent of the pandemic.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said after reading about Whitmer’s funding priorities in K-12 education, there is a lot to be excited about. She also said investing in the education of Michigan’s children is always a smart decision with long-term returns on investment.
“I was excited about closing the funding gap allocating more resources to districts that are receiving less funding per student,‘ she said. “After several studies, I appreciate that we are having the discussion about weighted funding formulas recognizing that it is more expensive to educate students that are at-risk or have specialized learning needs.‘
The way schools are funded in Michigan is broken and Brown said she hopes that Michigan can leverage this opportunity to look at more equitable ways to support educating all children.
