A second train derailment over the weekend has officials in the Buckeye state wondering.
It also has people wondering if their hometowns are ready for such an incident. Wexford County Emergency Management Director Randy Boike said he wants residents to know his office has a plan if such an incident occurs.
He said these types of incidents are part of the county’s safety plan and they are ready to respond if such an event were to happen locally. Boike said his office also pays close attention to what is coming in and out of town via the railways.
He said if something like what happened in East Palestine, Ohio, in February or more recently near Springfield, Ohio, locally, the federal government would be involved, but his office monitors what types of things are moving through the area on the rails.
While some areas have nuclear cargo or other chemicals moving through their backyards, Boike said Wexford County doesn’t have as much moving through the area.
“We don’t have much on the ‘uh-oh’ scale. We do have propane. We do have some chemicals that move through, so we have things in place to respond to prevent the spill,” he said. “If we have a derailment, one worry is, like in East Palestine, you get a reaction within those containers. You have to get it vented or, as they did, they went to the extreme of burning it.”
Because it would be a federal issue, his office is prepared for the initial stages of response.
He said Wexford County also has a hazmat team it can call upon, which covers the counties that make up the Michigan State Police District 7 including, Manistee, Missaukee, Wexford, Roscommon, Crawford, Kalkaska, Emmet, Charlevoix, Antrim, Cheboygan, Otsego, Alpena, Alcona, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties.
He said the emergency managers for this region meet once a month and work together to procure equipment and pull money regionally.
“Wexford County can’t afford the highest tech hazmat stuff, but we don’t need it all the time,” he said. “So we centrally locate it. We not only have a hazmat team with all the suits, respirators and people who are trained to handle something like in East Palestine, but we have two robots.”
He said the robots can help to discover readings, run tests and more without sending a person into a potentially dangerous situation. They can check these samples in real time and can remotely monitor the site.
Last fall, Cadillac had a train derailment that caused some minor issues.
A train derailed on Oct. 26 and blocked both lanes of Chestnut Street near North Lake Street, as well as Haynes Street near North Lake Street. Several of the train cars derailed, but none tipped over completely. In the days following the incident, several Great Lakes Railroad company employees arrived to “re-rail” the track to repair damaged areas and position the train cars upright again.
There also have been some other train derailments in and around the Cadillac area.
In October 2012, the Cadillac News reported a Cadillac man suffered minor injuries after the semi-truck he was driving was hit by a train passing through the small Kalkaska County community of South Boardman. The train was composed of two engines and two empty cars. The first of the two engines came to rest with the front end plowed into the ground, a mound of dirt piled in front.
In October 1964, news of three Cadillac boys being apprehended by city police for the derailing of the Ann Arbor Railroad train at a crossing near Selma Street and Wright Street. The Cadillac News archives revealed police received a call that several children had been playing with railroad switches and that a train engine and empty coal car had gone off the track as a result.
Investigation revealed two 8-year-olds and a 6-year-old had derailed both trains. They were turned over to their mothers for disciplinary action.
In August 1902, an Ann Arbor Railroad excursion train carrying 700 passengers derailed near Millersville, six miles north of Cadillac. Four cars left the track. There were seven serious injuries and no deaths due to the accident. This information was gathered from the Wexford County Historical Society’s website.
In September 1901, a head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train occurred two miles north of Missaukee Junction. The engineer and head brakeman of the freight train were both killed. The engineer and conductor of the passenger train, as well as a newsagent and passenger, were injured during the crash, according to information on the historical society’s website.
As for our neighbors to the south, authorities in Ohio say there is no indication of any risk to public health from the weekend derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus.
Norfolk Southern and Clark County officials say 28 of the southbound train’s 212 cars, including four empty tankers, derailed at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in Springfield Township near a business park and the county fairgrounds. Springfield is about 46 miles west of the state capital of Columbus.
As a precaution, residents living within 1,000 feet were asked to shelter in place and responding firefighters deployed the county hazmat team as a precaution, but officials early Sunday said there was “no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time.”
A crew from Norfolk Southern, the hazmat team and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency “each independently examined the crash site and verified there was no evidence of spillage at the site,” officials said.
Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that no hazardous materials were involved in the derailment.
Norfolk Southern general manager Kraig Barner said, however, that a couple of other cars on the train heading from Bellevue, Ohio, to Birmingham, Alabama, were carrying liquid propane, and a couple more were carrying ethanol. The rest of the train was made up of mixed freight, such as steel and finished automobiles, he said.
“A lot of the cars that were actually derailed were empty boxcars,” Barner said.
Officials said two of the four empty tanker cars that derailed had previously carried diesel exhaust fluid and the other two had residual amounts of polyacrylamide water solution, which Barner said is an additive commonly used in wastewater treatment.
County officials say environmental officials have confirmed that the derailment is not near a protected water source, meaning there is no risk to public water systems or private wells. The shelter-in-place order affected only four or five homes, officials said.
No injuries to the public or the train’s two-person crew were reported, he said. The cause of the derailment is under investigation and the findings will be turned over to the Federal Railroad Administration, Barner said.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said late Saturday night that President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had called him “to offer help from the federal government.”
On Feb. 3, 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, in northeast Ohio near Pennsylvania, derailed and several of the train’s cars carrying hazardous materials burned.
Though no one was injured, nearby neighborhoods in both states were imperiled. The crash prompted an evacuation of about half the town’s roughly 5,000 residents, an ongoing multigovernmental emergency response and lingering worries among villagers of long-term health impacts.
