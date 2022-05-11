CADILLAC — Employers have been struggling to hire through the COVID-19 pandemic, and even more so in its aftermath. With a young, enthusiastic workforce on the horizon, industry leaders are drawing them in with opportunities for schooling and a positive work environment.
The hallways of the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center were filled to the brim Tuesday morning with both program students and employers from Cadillac and surrounding areas. It’s been a few years since the CTC has held their annual career fair in-person, but as COVID cases have waned, they were able to make it happen.
Students were encouraged to dress professionally, bring along their resume and practice networking skills like a handshake and steady eye contact. Companies and organizations in attendance were specifically selected because of their compatibility with CTC programming. They each had a designated booth set up with job applications, information pamphlets, free snacks and waters for visiting students.
Finding someone with the perfect set of qualifications wasn’t the top priority for Meijer Human Resources Representative Shelly Richardson. She said working at Meijer is all about letting employees get their foot in the door and develop their skills as they work. It’s optimal not just for students, but for individuals of any age range.
For those looking to relocate or begin a college career, they also have the option to transfer to another Meijer location. Meijer also has positions available in multiple categories of work, which can help employees tailor their job to their interests.
“So whether they like to work with food, or whether they like working outside, or maybe the customer aspect with cashiering,” Richardson said.
“We could offer pretty much anything depending on what they like, so that’s a good benefit for us.”
Meijer has recently upgraded its education benefits for employees, and Richardson said she was most excited to share the update with CTC students. Starting on day one as a Meijer employee, anyone interested in pursuing their high school diploma or bachelor’s degree can do so with zero out-of-pocket cost at select online universities.
One of the company’s main partnerships is with Purdue University Global, which can also be offered cost free with Meijer’s tuition reimbursement and the PUG matching grant.
“So that could potentially mean their whole education paid for, and they just have to be an active employee at Meijer,” Richardson said. “Whether that’s one shit a week, full time, whatever they choose, so that’s definitely a benefit.”
The job market is fraught with competition, not just for jobseekers, but for employers as well. In Richardson’s experience, many students are looking to continue their education, but don’t want to take on student loan debt. She’s hoping that the chance to balance an education and a steady job at Meijer will appeal to younger workers.
For Wesco, the ideal candidate is simply someone who’s enthusiastic about coming to work. But they, too, were leading with their educational opportunities for employees.
“We like to talk to kids about our college reimbursement program,” said Manager Skylar LaFrance. “A lot of people here are probably wanting to go to school, or they’re currently in school, one of the two, so we like to talk to them about that if that interests them.”
Attending the career fair with LaFrance was Wesco Associate Assistance Coordinator Michelle Marciniak who said the company believes in opportunity and growth for its employees. People will often seek out Wesco for temporary work, but end up staying for the long haul after seeing the investment the company make in their workers. She said employees also have a shot at moving up the ladder.
“Four of our top executives have worked at the store level and come from that and work their way up,” Marciniak said. “If you go to the corporate office, the first question is, what store did you come from?”
Along with professional development, Marciniak and LaFrance said personal development is a priority for Wesco. Offering tuition reimbursement does help to draw in young workers, but the two believe that the positive and encouraging environment is what keeps people coming back to Wesco for employment.
Work environment takes precedent over pay for CTC student Holden Light. Although Light is a member of the digital media program, he’s open to many career options, and his top priority is a company that will view him as more than a worker. More specifically, he wants an employer to have a greater regard for mental health.
“I think any and every generation should be aware of that fact, because it can be really crippling,” he said. “It helps. It’s definitely really supporting in knowing that an employer understands what you’re going through, or is able to help out to understand.”
One side effect of the pandemic has been the growing desire to work from home, and Light is in full support of companies offering remote opportunities. He, like many others, has heard the recent complaints and concerns about people not wanting to return to work, but said the argument is somewhat baseless.
“I think some employers think that working from home is not wanting to work,” he said. “You’re still doing the work. You’re still contributing to the company, it’s just not at that location. I think that people are willing to work, it’s just maybe not at the exact job site.”
Flexibility and consideration for employees is also of great important to CTC students Destiny Burns-Bowers and Kelsi Traxler. Both girls are a part of the Hospitality, Retailing and Entrepreneurship (HRA) program and would like to enter the culinary arts field. As juniors, the two aren’t necessarily job searching, but wanted to practice interacting with employers, and see what their future career options could be.
“I think it’s a great experience to get and to learn what networking is,” Burns-Bowers said.
The day began with a lot of nervousness, but after speaking with a handful of companies, the nerves started to fade. When talking to potential employers, Burns-Bowers said she’s focusing on what the company values are and what they can offer her in terms of benefits.
For Traxler, it’s essential that she feel needed within the workplace.
“If they were to need me for what I want to do, rather than for just a simple job, that’s kind of more of a draw for me,” she said. “Because then they actually need me there, rather than me just being there.”
Traxler and Burns-Bowers are currently enrolled in the thirteenth year program at the CTC. By the time they complete the program, they’ll have an associate’s degree in hand. From there, both students said they’re eager to start their careers and gain more culinary experience.
