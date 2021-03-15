With the ink still drying on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, many local agencies, municipalities and schools are uncertain what it will mean in terms of another round of one-time funding.
The House gave final congressional approval Wednesday to the sweeping package by a near party-line 220-211 vote precisely seven weeks after President Joe Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill. Republicans in both chambers opposed the legislation unanimously, characterizing it as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing. Biden signed the stimulus into law Thursday.
Besides the $1,400 direct payments and jobless-benefit extension, the measure has hundreds of billions for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, schools, state and local governments and ailing industries from airlines to concert halls. There is aid for farmers of color, pension systems and student borrowers, and subsidies for consumers buying health insurance and states expanding Medicaid coverage for lower earners.
The legislation would reduce the number of people living in poverty this year by around one-third, from 44 million down to 28 million, the liberal-leaning Urban Institute estimated Wednesday. The poverty rate for children would be reduced by over half, said the institute, which examined the impact of the measure’s stimulus checks, jobless benefits, food stamps and tax credits for children.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the recently passed stimulus will provide an injection of funds to local governments, but as of Friday, not much is known.
“We don’t know yet what strings may be attached, when we will receive it or how much it will be,‘ Peccia said. “However, receiving additional financial assistance from an outside funding source that can be used to continue to stabilize operational expenses and other expenditures of the city would be helpful at any time, pandemic or not.‘
Although not much is known at this point, Peccia said he and other city officials are looking forward to learning more about the new stimulus package as it gets rolled out.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said they are still working through the details of the stimulus that was passed in December and have no information regarding the most recently passed stimulus package.
“The information we need to know has to come from (Michigan Department of Transportation) and they don’t know it because they haven’t gotten it,‘ he said. “We don’t know how much we are getting, how it can be used or how we can get it.‘
Hanson said his agency still doesn’t have a lot of details regarding the money tied to the previous stimulus package. He said they still only have rough estimates but no details about how it can be used or who is eligible to receive it.
Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Business Manager Katrina Bontekoe said it is a similar story for schools. When it comes to the recently passed stimulus package and the one passed last December, not much is known.
Bontekoe said schools are still trying to figure out the second round of stimulus before they move on to the third round. Within the ISD, Bonetekoe said the second round could equate from $499,000 to $2.5 million depending on the school district. Not much is known regarding the new stimulus that Biden just signed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
