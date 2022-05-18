The Marion Fair can boast it kicks off the fair season in the Cadillac area every year.
While usually a good thing, early fair dates are not so good this year for youth wanting to raise chickens, turkeys and other birds. Due to the avian flu, live poultry and waterfowl exhibits will not be allowed on the fairgrounds.
Last week, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell decided to stop 2022 poultry and waterfowl exhibitions in Michigan until the state goes 30 days without a new detection of the highly pathogenic strain influenza in domestic poultry.
Avian flu or highly pathogenic avian influenza is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers, according to MDARD. As new cases of HPAI continue to be identified across the nation and in Michigan, bringing in poultry from different flocks to a central location creates a significant risk.
As of last week, Michigan has responded to 12 cases of HPAI in non-commercial backyard flocks from nine different counties across both the Upper and Lower Peninsulas.
The decision was effective immediately and included but was not limited to shows, exhibitions, swap meets, petting zoos at fairs and game bird/waterfowl fair displays. It, however, did not include or affect egg hatching exhibits, pigeon races or zoos.
Marion Fair Board President Daryl Bode said in roughly one month the Marion Fair week will be in full swing. For that reason, he said there will be no poultry or waterfowl at this year’s fair. The fair board was going to discuss options for youth at this week’s meeting. He said while they will be trying to figure out how to allow the youth with poultry projects to participate, they will still be part of the auction.
Bode said those birds can go to slaughter at a USDA facility as long as they are all delivered at the same time. Once butchered, Bode said they can be auctioned. That is a practice the fair has used since the last time avian flu was an issue in 2015.
“It’s just another hurdle we will overcome,” he said.
Osceola County Michigan State Extension 4-H Program Coordinator Jacob Stieg said this isn’t the first time avian flu caused issues during fair season. He said it was a similar situation in 2015 and they are now looking at what was done to see if it can be applied in 2022.
He said for the Marion Fair there were 13 pens of turkey, 16 broilers and 16 Cornish that roughly 30 youth will not be bringing to the fairgrounds in June. He also said due to the avian flu, Osceola County is working with MDARD, MSU Extension and the Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitions to continue the projects for the youth who have entered the poultry section. That includes a little creativity to complete their projects.
For Wexford County MSU Extension 4-H Program Coordinator Katelyn King said with the Northern District Fair not happening until August there is time to decide if youth will raise their birds, do an alternative show or simply not have them raise any poultry or waterfowl this year. She said the poultry order is not due until next week and the Northern District Fair Board is scheduled to meet on May 19.
She said with the pandemic impacting the past two years, the fact that 4-H wasn’t able to start meeting again until last September and not being hired until last October, there has not been a lot of time. For that reason, she believes an alternative to having the birds on-site might be best.
“We just started meeting about a month or so ago. They weren’t able to order some animal projects ahead of time,” she said. “If they are new to 4-H, most are doing poultry, so if we can’t do that, they would not be involved.”
Since most are doing showmanship and not raising market animals, King said they could do a video of them showing their birds, which would allow them to still participate in the fair. Considering participation in 4-H activities has trended downward, keeping those youth interested is going to be key moving forward.
In Missaukee County, similar conversations are being held, according to Missaukee County MSU Extension 4-H Program Coordinator Andrea Mayer.
“4-H clubs are looking at options for showing with chickens. They have talked about having pictures of the birds on the cages and using stuffed birds for showmanship,” Mayer said.
While it will not be ideal, Mayer said she doesn’t believe not having poultry or waterfowl will set back 4-H. She said rabbits also are a good starter project and youth can raise those. She said the hope is that MDARD acted soon enough to catch it early and stop the spread. The idea is that once warmer weather starts to be more consistent than it will stop spreading.
She also said this is a perfect learning opportunity to show the youth involved in 4-H how farming is and how things can change in an instant.
“There is very much an educational component to this. We can talk about biosecurity and keeping animals healthy,” Mayer said. “It’s a real-world example of what farmers face.”
During this hiatus, MDARD will continue to monitor the situation and work in conjunction with the Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitions, MSU Extension, 4-H programs, and other partners to notify and advise exhibitors regarding when these activities can resume and how to conduct them safely.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with these avian influenza detections remains low. No birds or bird products infected with HPAI will enter the commercial food chain. As a reminder, people are encouraged to properly handle and cook all poultry and eggs.
Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after hours).
If anyone notices what appears to be unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations, please report these cases to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources by using the DNR’s Eyes in the Field app or by calling the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at (517) 336-5030.
